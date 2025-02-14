Underrated campus locations

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
February 14, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
February 14, 2025
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
February 14, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse impress with 21-8 win against St. Bonaventure
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Water Polo sweeps Bucknell Invitational
February 14, 2025
Lianne Garrahan, The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis downs Johns Hopkins and Morgan State
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball stuns Army
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)
February 14, 2025
Underrated campus locations
February 14, 2025
How easy is it to get a job on campus?
February 14, 2025
Validation is a drug
February 14, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The good, the bad, the Super Bowl ads
February 14, 2025
A reflection on Lunar New Year – and my culture
February 14, 2025
PQHAÜS: Art that doesn’t shy away from modern sadness
February 14, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg Farmers Market: From weekly tradition to community space
February 14, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Underrated campus locations

Gavin Homsany, Senior Writer
February 14, 2025

Welcome to Bucknell, dear reader, where 15 steps will get you anywhere and yet the five-minute walk up the hill for classes each morning feels like an endeavor of Homeric proportions. Yet even in this little cave next to the river (it’s certainly felt like that with how little sun there’s been for the past few weeks), there are little spots that I find most don’t know of, let alone spend time in. So, my friends, I present to y’all my list of places that are undoubtedly underrated on campus.

(Disclaimer: this list is written by a first-year student who hates going over the hill.)

First off, let’s talk about Hildreth Mirza. One of my favorite places on campus and certainly the most cozy building, it’s a little nook away from the hustle and bustle of big Bucknell. Dedicated to the humanities and designed to be eco-friendly with the homely planter walls, its smallness makes it a stark contrast to the sheer scale of places such as the KLARC or the Academic buildings. It also possesses a printer to use, a study space to relax and a lounge for all to use. If you have card access, you can even make your way in at night and enjoy study time in the peace and quiet of a lesser-known building.

Secondly, Bucknell Hall. Perhaps not underrated, so much as those outside of the literary spheres have little knowledge of its existence. Quite often there are poetry reading events there, even available for those who seek to read their own works and food to boot. And, if the building evokes the sense of an old chapel? That’s because it was! For the uninformed, Bucknell Hall was previously the campus chapel before the construction of Rooke Chapel. It was then given to the Creative Writing department, which is hosted in the Stadler Poetry Center underneath the main building. If you’ve never been there, go over and check it out! It’s a lovely place and I love going in there sometimes late at night and just enjoying the ambiance.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirdly, and perhaps my favorite on the whole campus, is the Willard Smith Library located in Vaughan Lit. It contains many old books and the dark wood gives the whole room a texture of ancient wisdom and knowledge. There are also quite often events held there for a wide range of departments, so you may have been there before for things entirely unrelated to literature. Also, unlike either of the other libraries, it’s only a single room and is usually quite quiet, so you can get work done with no concern for the daily dalliances between other students and their work.

I hope that you can find the time to check out some of these places if you have not previously. I think they’re all bloody lovely and you may even find me in one of them sometime!

(Visited 51 times, 8 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Appreciating Valentine's Day (outside of romantic love)
How easy is it to get a job on campus?
Validation is a drug
The unpaid internship grind: A necessary evil?
The rise of Gen Z influence in commercials
A new age of bullying