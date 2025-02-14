Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
February 14, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
February 14, 2025
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
February 14, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse impress with 21-8 win against St. Bonaventure
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Water Polo sweeps Bucknell Invitational
February 14, 2025
Lianne Garrahan, The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis downs Johns Hopkins and Morgan State
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball stuns Army
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)
February 14, 2025
Underrated campus locations
February 14, 2025
How easy is it to get a job on campus?
February 14, 2025
Validation is a drug
February 14, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The good, the bad, the Super Bowl ads
February 14, 2025
A reflection on Lunar New Year – and my culture
February 14, 2025
PQHAÜS: Art that doesn’t shy away from modern sadness
February 14, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg Farmers Market: From weekly tradition to community space
February 14, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)

Alexandra Balsamo, Staff Writer
February 14, 2025

Valentine’s Day is the very best holiday. From the heart-shaped chocolate boxes to cute notes and pink everywhere, it is hands down one of the best days of the year. Valentine’s Day is one of the only days it is acceptable to eat copious amounts of sugar in one sitting. It is also one of the only days when we openly show how much we love the people in our lives, which I feel is so important. 

The Valentine’s Day narrative pushed by the masses is that it is a day for couples. If you don’t have someone making you an ornate basket of goodies or doing an elaborate act of love, this holiday isn’t meant for you. I wholeheartedly disagree. Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate all kinds of love in our lives. Our lives are filled with so much love outside of having a significant other: our friends, family and the Bucknell community. We need to embrace the love of what is around us every day. 

While romance is great, and being in love is great, it is also enough to just love. Valentine’s Day is great to show those you care about how much you appreciate them in your life. The best part about the day is that we all have love in our lives. We are all lucky to have love. We are lucky to have people who support and cherish us. We don’t always appreciate what we have, but it is imperative to take this day to look around and appreciate the gifts we have been given and the blessings we have in this life. 

We can use this day to fall in love with our own lives. I fully believe in romanticizing our lives because why not? Fall in love with the people around you, your morning coffee and even the walk to your 8:30 class you dread. Humans are so full of love in every aspect; it’s a great thing to celebrate. Love is all around us, always. 

