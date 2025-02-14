Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)

Valentine’s Day is the very best holiday. From the heart-shaped chocolate boxes to cute notes and pink everywhere, it is hands down one of the best days of the year. Valentine’s Day is one of the only days it is acceptable to eat copious amounts of sugar in one sitting. It is also one of the only days when we openly show how much we love the people in our lives, which I feel is so important.

The Valentine’s Day narrative pushed by the masses is that it is a day for couples. If you don’t have someone making you an ornate basket of goodies or doing an elaborate act of love, this holiday isn’t meant for you. I wholeheartedly disagree. Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate all kinds of love in our lives. Our lives are filled with so much love outside of having a significant other: our friends, family and the Bucknell community. We need to embrace the love of what is around us every day.

While romance is great, and being in love is great, it is also enough to just love. Valentine’s Day is great to show those you care about how much you appreciate them in your life. The best part about the day is that we all have love in our lives. We are all lucky to have love. We are lucky to have people who support and cherish us. We don’t always appreciate what we have, but it is imperative to take this day to look around and appreciate the gifts we have been given and the blessings we have in this life.

We can use this day to fall in love with our own lives. I fully believe in romanticizing our lives because why not? Fall in love with the people around you, your morning coffee and even the walk to your 8:30 class you dread. Humans are so full of love in every aspect; it’s a great thing to celebrate. Love is all around us, always.

Story continues below advertisement

(Visited 16 times, 2 visits today)