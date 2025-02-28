Why is the Bucknell community better once we leave Bucknell?

Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian

I had always considered Bucknell to have a strong community. I saw it in the way I’d run into people throughout the day and say “hi” or how I’d get approached whenever I wore Bucknell merch off-campus. But I’ve come to realize that my first example is just my friends, people whose only connection to Bucknell is that we happen to go here, and the second isn’t even on campus.

This past weekend, the Symphonic Band had a combined concert with Lycoming College, and hearing the perspectives of their students put Bucknell’s sense of community into perspective for me. We support our friends, but we only seem to support the broader community when there’s something in it for us. Many campus events are advertised with free food and raffles because we don’t instinctively think to support other groups unless we have a direct connection to them. I think that needs to change, for our own sake and for the Bucknell community as a whole.

The Weis Center is never full for student concerts or recitals. On Sunday, looking out from the stage, I saw family and friends of the band but not many others. Of course, it makes sense that we don’t go out of our way to support groups that don’t support us in return. But imagine a Bucknell where stadiums are packed, where events don’t end with piles of leftover food because people actually showed up. This could extend past campus life and maybe even go beyond graduation. Right now, we might get a passing “’Ray Bucknell” or “Go Bison,” but what if seeing a fellow Bucknellian led to meaningful conversations and connections? That would be so powerful.

Once we leave Bucknell, alumni treat all fellow graduates like family. But while we’re here, we stay in our own groups rather than spreading appreciation and support across campus. At some schools, students show up to events simply because they care, not because their coach requires it or because there’s an incentive. We should be wishing athletes luck at away games and actually knowing when those games are happening. There are so many free events on campus that would be an hour well-spent supporting the students who put so much effort into them. If everyone made this small change, it would have a huge impact by helping people feel more included and connected, especially in times of great change like right now.

I’m always excited to hear a “’Ray Bucknell” on the street or in an airport. We should channel that same energy into our time here, celebrating and supporting our fellow students while we’re still on campus. So next time you’re bored and unsure what to do, check the Message Center, Bucknell Events Calendar or Brent Papson’s emails. There’s always something happening—something fun, meaningful and worth showing up for. It’s a small step, but it’s one that would make Bucknell’s community stronger.

