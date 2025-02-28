The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Categories:

Unmasking the semester: How fall’s optimism gives way to spring’s unfiltered reality

Shaheryar Asghar, Opinions Assistant Editor
February 28, 2025

Ah, the spring semester—that magical time when everything seems to change, and not just the weather. Well, at least not yet. It’s almost as if there’s an unspoken rule that the season’s transformation must wait a little longer to catch up with the human condition. Because, let’s be honest, even before the sun starts to shine, people on campus have already undergone their own sort of metamorphosis, and it’s a process that can only be described as…peculiar.

It’s as if we’ve all collectively decided to take off the mask we’ve been wearing for the last few months. You know the one. The ‘everything’s fine’ face we put on when we see people in the fall, still caught in the afterglow of fresh starts and optimistic resolutions for the academic new year. In those early weeks, the energy is palpable. We are all trying to be our best selves, pretending we have it together, when, in fact, most of us are still figuring out which classes we signed up for (hello, schedule changes). But there’s patience. There’s this underlying understanding that we’re all in this together; new students are trying to find their place, and returning ones are trying to find their footing in the ever-evolving landscape of university life. It’s like everyone is in a relationship with time itself, awkwardly navigating the space between familiarity and novelty.

But then, spring semester rolls in. It’s like an invisible switch flips. No one has made an official announcement, but, somehow, it’s understood: things have changed. The masks have come off, and what’s left is not always pretty. You begin to notice it in the air, as the tension thickens between people, suddenly more distant than before. The smiles are less frequent and the patience more sparse. Perhaps it’s the build-up of deadlines and the haunting presence of elections for every club on campus. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s the realization that we’re all too familiar with one another now. We live together. We see the same faces. We run into the same people at all the wrong times. And as much as we try to be polite, it’s harder to maintain the same level of politeness after months of late-night study sessions and shared spaces. That’s right, folks—spring semester is when everyone becomes their real selves, and it’s almost like a crash course in personality disintegration.

At first, it’s subtle. The mood shifts in the classroom and the dining hall, the slow unraveling of pleasantries as the weeks go by. You know when the weather starts to turn warmer but the people don’t? That’s the first clue. Suddenly, the air feels cooler even if the sun is blazing outside, and that little spark of annoyance starts to take root. You wonder: ‘Wasn’t I friends with this person just two months ago?’

But here’s the thing—it’s not entirely a bad thing. No, it’s not all gloom and doom. These changes are part of the natural rhythm of any place where people live and work together. Spring semester is a time when you stop pretending and start becoming. You know, like that awkward phase of personal growth where you realize that maybe, just maybe, not every friendship or interaction is meant to last forever. Maybe some of us need that space, that distance, to thrive. The spring semester teaches us how to let go, how to shed the excess baggage, whether it’s friends who don’t align with your vibe anymore or habits that no longer serve you.

It’s a transformation, sure. And not always the most comfortable one. But it’s real. The patience of fall is replaced by the hurried frustration of spring. Everyone’s just trying to survive, juggling deadlines, elections and that overwhelming sense that you should probably be doing something productive with your time. The funny part is that, in all of this, we’re all still trying to figure out who we are, where we fit and how to cope with the fact that spring break is looming just beyond the horizon, like some distant oasis.

In the end, spring semester is a little bit like the weather: unpredictable and unsettling but always moving forward. Sure, the sun hasn’t fully come out yet, but by the time it does, we’ll have transformed into something else entirely. Maybe we’ll be the same people we were when we entered this semester—or maybe, we’ll be entirely new. But one thing’s for sure: spring breaks everyone in ways that the weather could never hope to.

So, as the season shifts and we embrace the chaotic beauty of spring, let’s remember: we’re all just trying to survive this transformation together. And hey, if you’re lucky enough to escape for spring break, may it be the perfect mix of relaxation, adventure and absolutely no deadlines. See you on the other side—hopefully, with a little more patience and a lot fewer group projects!

