The declining marriage rate: A modern evolution or a passing trend?

Shaheryar Asghar, Opinions Assistant Editor
February 28, 2025

There was once a time when marriage was seen as the ultimate goal for adults—something to be expected, even planned for, by a certain age. For generations, it represented stability, commitment and the timeless symbol of “happily ever after.” However, today’s reality paints a very different picture, and while marriage isn’t gone, it’s certainly not as popular as it once was. In fact, according to the National Center for Family & Marriage Research, the U.S. marriage rate has dropped by 60% since 1970. And even those who do marry are waiting longer than ever to take the plunge.

To some, this shift signals a departure from tradition, a shift in priorities or even a subtle rejection of old expectations. For others, it’s simply a case of evolution—a reflection of changing attitudes toward life, love and independence. So, what does this mean for the future of marriage, and why are so many opting for alternatives?

The Shift Toward Individualism

In a world that increasingly values individual growth and self-exploration, the concept of tying yourself to another person for life can feel somewhat restrictive. With more people prioritizing careers, education, personal development and travel, the idea of committing to a long-term partnership right away can seem daunting.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a 2020 Pew Research survey, 47% of Americans aged 18 to 44 said they were not interested in marriage at all, and for those who were, the average age for first marriage has climbed to around 30. The question isn’t if they will marry, but when. And, let’s be honest, there’s no rush. After all, marriage is not a checklist item—there are no expiration dates on love or happiness. In fact, many people today are waiting longer to marry, often because they want to be more established in their personal and professional lives first. They’re not necessarily rejecting the idea of marriage altogether; they just want to be sure they’ve “found themselves” before they find someone else.

Redefining Commitment

While marriage was once synonymous with lifelong commitment, the reality is that commitment comes in many forms. In the past, marriage was seen as the one-size-fits-all solution for love, companionship and family building. But, as society evolves, so do our views on what commitment looks like.

Many people today are embracing the idea that deep, fulfilling relationships don’t necessarily have to result in a legal contract. The advent of long-term, non-marital partnerships and the rise of cohabitation reflect a shift in how people define intimacy and commitment. The traditional view of “till death do us part” is no longer the sole benchmark for lasting love.

Breaking Free from Expectations

Let’s face it: societal expectations can be exhausting. For centuries, the timeline was clear: finish school, find a job, get married, buy a house and start a family. And while this conventional path may still resonate with some, many young people today are opting out of that rigid script in favor of something more organic.

The decision to delay or forego marriage often stems from the realization that there’s more to life than following prescribed milestones. As a result, people are taking the time to pursue passions, explore their identities and build lives that feel authentic to them.

As a college student, I’ve witnessed this firsthand. For example, I remember a conversation with a friend who had just ended a long-term relationship, not because they didn’t love the person but because they realized they weren’t ready to settle down. They needed space to discover themselves outside of a partnership. This realization reflects the growing sentiment of prioritizing self-fulfillment before tying the knot.

The Pressure to “Get It Right”

Marriage, in its traditional sense, comes with a great deal of pressure. It’s no longer just about finding love—it’s about finding the right person, at the right time, in the right circumstances. The ideal of “the one” can sometimes be paralyzing, creating an unrealistic pressure to make a life-altering decision without fully understanding the complexities of human relationships.

This pressure is further amplified by the idea of perfection that social media so often promotes. Young people today are constantly bombarded with images of seemingly perfect couples and fairy-tale weddings. The reality, of course, is much more nuanced. As people experience relationships that evolve and change over time, they often recognize that perfection is a myth and that maybe the “right” person isn’t the one who ticks every box but rather someone who complements and challenges them in meaningful ways.

Love Is Not a Race

At its core, the decision to marry—or not—is a deeply personal one. And yet, society often treats it as a race. The idea that there’s a “right” time to marry only adds to the stress of an already complex decision. For many, marriage simply isn’t the goal—personal fulfillment, professional success and genuine emotional connection are the priorities.

The most interesting takeaway is not that fewer people are getting married but that people are taking the time to define their own paths. Love is not a destination. It’s not a thing to be completed but rather an experience to be embraced. Marriage can still be part of that journey, but it no longer holds the singular position it once did.

As a personal observation, during my time on campus, I’ve noticed the same shift in my peers. For instance, many of my friends don’t seem to feel the pressure to marry, even if they’re in long-term relationships. They seem more focused on their studies, careers and figuring out their place in the world before even considering marriage.

The Global Perspective: A Changing World

Interestingly, the decline in marriage rates is not limited to Western countries. In fact, many parts of the world, including traditionally more conservative regions, are experiencing similar trends. This reflects a broader shift in global attitudes toward personal freedom and choice.

In certain parts of the world, young people are questioning societal norms and family pressures, recognizing that fulfillment comes from within, not from an institution. However, cultural contexts differ, and it’s important to acknowledge that while marriage rates may be declining in some areas, the value of love and family remains a core tenet of many societies around the world.

Conclusion: The Future of Marriage—And Why It’s Not a Crisis

The decline in marriage rates doesn’t spell doom for the institution. It’s simply a reflection of the times we live in—one that encourages self-awareness, personal growth and redefining what commitment looks like. Young people are not rejecting love. They’re rejecting the notion that love, success or happiness can only be achieved by following an outdated roadmap.

As the world continues to evolve, so too will our attitudes toward marriage. For now, the lesson seems clear: Take your time. Grow. Find fulfillment. And, if the right person comes along when you least expect it, great. But if not, that’s fine too.

After all, life is long, and love isn’t a destination—it’s a journey.

