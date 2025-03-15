A reflection on the 97th annual Academy Awards

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93 and Jordy Leiser ’06 talk vision, risk and success at Bucknell Forum
February 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Communications
Undergraduate Executive Interns make lasting impact on campus
February 28, 2025
Bravman delivers annual University Address, plots future course for Bucknell
February 28, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/21/2025)
February 21, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Men’s Tennis extends winning season 7-2 after defeating Villanova and St. Joseph’s
February 28, 2025
Softball takes series against Delaware State
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball secures major win over Army on Senior Day
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swim and Dive host Patriot League Championship
February 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp’ 27
February 21, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Which nation is the best at hockey?
February 21, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Sienna Williams / The Bucknellian
College or bust?
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Why is the Bucknell community better once we leave Bucknell?
February 28, 2025
Should we be worried about recent air traffic accidents?
February 28, 2025
Unmasking the semester: How fall’s optimism gives way to spring’s unfiltered reality
February 28, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
A reflection on the 97th annual Academy Awards
March 15, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Saturday Night Live” celebrates its 50th year with an iconic anniversary special
February 28, 2025
New Haven, Connecticut—100 years of America’s pizza capital 
February 28, 2025
Analogue dreams and grave robbers
February 28, 2025
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Meet Seventh St. Café’s resident musician, Don Engelhardt
February 28, 2025
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
February 28, 2025
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Bucknell’s Freeman Personal Finance Workshop prepares students for life after graduation
February 21, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Bucknell Theatre gets “Macbitchy” in winter showcase
February 21, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
A reflection on the 97th annual Academy Awards

Elif Tuncel, Contributing Writer
March 15, 2025

Were the Oscars always a night that served as a meta-commentary on the very stories Hollywood tells? In a year with cinematic controversy, the 97th Academy Awards delivered its fair share of controversies: “The Brutalist” ignited debates over artificial intelligence (AI) usage and “The Substance,” a movie warning about artificial beauty, won Best Makeup while its star Demi Moore lost Best Actress to a younger newcomer. Talk about an ironic twist. 

First, let’s address the incident in the Dolby Theatre. Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist,” tying with “Wicked” for 10 nominations, employed Respeecher software to refine stars Adrien Brody’s and Felicity Jones’ Hungarian dialogue. According to its editor’s candid interview, they layered AI-generated segments over the actors’ real voices to achieve near-perfect accents. For some, this was just another step in an evolving industry that has long used audio and sound engineering. But for others, it felt like robbing the hard labor other actors put in their roles, such as Timothée Chalamet with his role in “A Complete Unknown” or Sebastian Stan with his portrayal of Trump in “The Apprentice.” Social media was ablaze with fans lamenting the creeping inevitability of AI, worried that what once made cinema feel human might soon be undone by a clever algorithm.

Meanwhile, over in “The Substance” corner, we saw an entire art-imitates-life scenario unfold. The film’s plot centers on an aging TV aerobics instructor who’s overshadowed by her younger self, essentially a cautionary tale about chasing manufactured perfection. Then came the big night: Demi Moore, who was widely predicted to score Best Actress, lost to the 25-year-old Mikey Madison of “Anora.” Many fans noted the eerie parallel: in “The Substance,” Moore’s character is replaced by a younger version. 

And then, the ultimate curveball: while Moore’s star turn was overlooked, “The Substance” unexpectedly claimed Best Makeup. It doesn’t get more ironic than a film that preaches against illusions being recognized for creating illusions on actors’ faces. Online, reactions ranged from “This is so perfect I can’t stand it” to “You really can’t script this stuff.” Honestly, I’m not sure which is more jaw-dropping: that the Academy went all-in on AI tech in “The Brutalist” or that “The Substance” soared for a category that highlights the very topic it critiques. But, most think it’s safe to say that the Academy is in a dire need of renewal. 

Story continues below advertisement

Yet with all its shiny facades, the Oscars remain a microcosm of what truly captivates our world: dramatic highs, heartbreaking lows and a sprinkling of genuine disbelief. So, as we at Bucknell dissect these cinematic curveballs, let’s remind ourselves that storytelling, be it with an AI flourish or old-school hand and ink, lives on capturing human truths. And maybe the reason we keep tuning in is the hope that through all the illusions, the best stories still manage to feel real.

