A reflection on the 97th annual Academy Awards

Were the Oscars always a night that served as a meta-commentary on the very stories Hollywood tells? In a year with cinematic controversy, the 97th Academy Awards delivered its fair share of controversies: “The Brutalist” ignited debates over artificial intelligence (AI) usage and “The Substance,” a movie warning about artificial beauty, won Best Makeup while its star Demi Moore lost Best Actress to a younger newcomer. Talk about an ironic twist.

First, let’s address the incident in the Dolby Theatre. Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist,” tying with “Wicked” for 10 nominations, employed Respeecher software to refine stars Adrien Brody’s and Felicity Jones’ Hungarian dialogue. According to its editor’s candid interview, they layered AI-generated segments over the actors’ real voices to achieve near-perfect accents. For some, this was just another step in an evolving industry that has long used audio and sound engineering. But for others, it felt like robbing the hard labor other actors put in their roles, such as Timothée Chalamet with his role in “A Complete Unknown” or Sebastian Stan with his portrayal of Trump in “The Apprentice.” Social media was ablaze with fans lamenting the creeping inevitability of AI, worried that what once made cinema feel human might soon be undone by a clever algorithm.

Meanwhile, over in “The Substance” corner, we saw an entire art-imitates-life scenario unfold. The film’s plot centers on an aging TV aerobics instructor who’s overshadowed by her younger self, essentially a cautionary tale about chasing manufactured perfection. Then came the big night: Demi Moore, who was widely predicted to score Best Actress, lost to the 25-year-old Mikey Madison of “Anora.” Many fans noted the eerie parallel: in “The Substance,” Moore’s character is replaced by a younger version.

And then, the ultimate curveball: while Moore’s star turn was overlooked, “The Substance” unexpectedly claimed Best Makeup. It doesn’t get more ironic than a film that preaches against illusions being recognized for creating illusions on actors’ faces. Online, reactions ranged from “This is so perfect I can’t stand it” to “You really can’t script this stuff.” Honestly, I’m not sure which is more jaw-dropping: that the Academy went all-in on AI tech in “The Brutalist” or that “The Substance” soared for a category that highlights the very topic it critiques. But, most think it’s safe to say that the Academy is in a dire need of renewal.

Yet with all its shiny facades, the Oscars remain a microcosm of what truly captivates our world: dramatic highs, heartbreaking lows and a sprinkling of genuine disbelief. So, as we at Bucknell dissect these cinematic curveballs, let’s remind ourselves that storytelling, be it with an AI flourish or old-school hand and ink, lives on capturing human truths. And maybe the reason we keep tuning in is the hope that through all the illusions, the best stories still manage to feel real.

