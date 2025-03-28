The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

March 28, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Surviving group projects: A sweet (and slightly chaotic) guide

Shaheryar Asghar, Assistant Opinions Editor
March 28, 2025

Ah, group projects— the ultimate test of patience, teamwork and your ability to resist throwing your laptop out the window. With only seven weeks left before the semester ends, many of us are entering that phase where deadlines loom larger than life, and group chats are about to be flooded with messages like, “Hey, when are we meeting?” and “Wait… what’s this project about again?”

But don’t worry. I’m here to help you navigate these tricky waters. Group projects aren’t just about splitting work— they’re about learning to collaborate, compromise and occasionally bite your tongue when someone suggests using Comic Sans. And along the way, you’ll meet some interesting personalities. Consider these just a few of the characters you might encounter, along with some advice to make the journey a little smoother.

1. The Overachiever:

This person had the group chat made before the professor even finished explaining the assignment. They live for structure, color-coded spreadsheets, perfectly organized folders and reminders that arrive with the precision of a Swiss watch. Their favorite phrase? “I’ll just do it myself.”

Advice: Let them lead—they thrive on it—but don’t let them carry all the weight. Offer to take on tasks and show them you’re just as invested. Even a simple “Thank you for organizing everything” goes a long way. A little appreciation means the world to them.

2. The Ghost:

They were there at the first meeting… and then vanished. Occasionally, they’ll pop up with a vague “Looks good!” just as the project is wrapping up, leaving you wondering if they were ever really there.

Advice: Don’t chase them down or stress too much. Assign them something simple, like double-checking citations or formatting the final document. If they still disappear, let it go— some things are out of your control. The project will get done, with or without them.

3. The Idea Machine:

They burst into the group chat with a million ideas, each more elaborate than the last. Suddenly, a simple PowerPoint becomes a full-blown documentary with original music and a website. They’re creative powerhouses, but sometimes their imagination runs a little wild.

Advice: Let them brainstorm—their enthusiasm is contagious—but help the group stay grounded. Gently guide the project toward what’s achievable in the time you have. They might be the spark that lights the fire, but someone needs to keep the flames under control.

4. The Meme Supplier:

You know the one. They may not contribute much to the actual project, but they’ll keep the group chat lively with memes and reaction GIFs. When tensions rise, they’re the ones who break the ice and remind everyone to breathe.

Advice: Don’t underestimate their value. Humor can be a lifeline when the project feels overwhelming. Just make sure to nudge them into taking on a task, even if it’s something light like proofreading or picking the font for the slides.

5. The Silent Genius:

They don’t say much, but when they do, it’s pure gold. You might forget they’re even in the group until they drop a perfectly written report or a stunning presentation at 3 a.m.

Advice: Trust them. Silence doesn’t mean disinterest. Give them the space to work on their own terms, and don’t be surprised when they quietly save the day.

Other Survival Tips:

1. Set Clear Deadlines:

Just like every group has its characters, every group needs structure. Don’t leave things up in the air. Set real deadlines for each step of the project. “Let’s aim to finish the slides by Friday” works much better than “We’ll get it done eventually.”

2. Communicate Openly:

It’s easy to let frustration build when things aren’t going smoothly. If you feel overwhelmed or if someone isn’t pulling their weight, talk about it. A little honesty can go a long way, and it prevents those awkward passive-aggressive group chats.

3. Celebrate Small Wins:

Finished the outline? Celebrate. Completed the slides? Take a moment to appreciate it. Group projects can feel like a marathon, so finding little moments to acknowledge progress makes the process feel lighter.

4. Embrace the Chaos:

No group project is ever perfect. There will be last-minute changes, forgotten deadlines and at least one person asking, “Wait… when is this due again?” Embrace it. The chaos is part of the experience— and, sometimes, the best memories come from those frantic final hours.

5. Remember the Bigger Picture:

At the end of the day, the project belongs to everyone. It’s not about one person doing everything but about creating something together. Everyone has their own strengths—even if one person’s strength is sending memes—and the best projects happen when each person plays their part.

The Final Push:

As stressful as group projects can be, they’re also a crash course in teamwork, patience and understanding. And believe it or not, they’re preparing you for life beyond college, where collaboration is pretty much unavoidable.

Now that I think about it, I’ve probably been each of these characters at some point. Sometimes the Overachiever, frantically organizing tasks. Other times the Meme Supplier, trying to lighten the mood. The truth is, we all play different roles depending on the group, and that’s okay. What matters most is that everyone shows up, puts in the effort and remembers that the project is a shared vision.

So, take a deep breath. Be patient. And remember: one day, you’ll look back on these projects and realize they weren’t just about the grade— they were about learning to work together, finding common ground and maybe, just maybe, creating something great.

And who knows? This project could be the start of something even more special. Some of the best friendships are formed in those late-night work sessions, fueled by snacks, stress and the shared determination to submit the project before the clock hits midnight.

Good luck, and may your group chat be forever active (for the right reasons). You’ve got this!

Shaheryar Asghar
Shaheryar Asghar, Assistant Opinions Editor