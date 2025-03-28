Bucknell’s DeeAnn Reeder authors new book on ‘The Lives of Bats’

Bucknell University Presidential Professor of Biology DeeAnn Reeder is frequently cited as one of the world’s leading scholars on bats. Through her new book, “The Lives of Bats: A Natural History,” published by Princeton University Press and officially released on March 25, she is now bringing her knowledge and passion for bats to a larger audience.

Having dedicated her career to understanding bats in their natural habitats and shining light on the biology, behavior and ecological roles of these creatures who hold the title of being the world’s only mammals capable of powered flight, Reeder has spent time around the globe carrying out her research. In fact, her research alongside Professor of Biology Ken Field on bats in Uganda was featured in the August cover story of National Geographic magazine.

“Bats are the second-largest order of mammals and inhabit almost every corner of the globe,” Reeder says. “Yet, despite their enormous diversity and importance to ecosystems, they are often maligned and misunderstood. ‘The Lives of Bats’ seeks to address those perceptions and shed light on [bats’] marvels and the conservation challenges they face.”

Keeping in mind its audience of educated laypeople, “The Lives of Bats” applies Reeder’s scientific expertise to photography and illustrations of the adaptability and diversity of dozens of species of bats worldwide, creating an engaging, visually detailed and informative resource. Reeder collaborated closely with the book’s illustrator to ensure scientific concepts were accurately and beautifully depicted. Throughout the book, Reeder covers subcategories of bat characteristics, including anatomy, echolocation, diet, thermoregulation, mating behaviors and the ecologically unique manner in which bats interact with viruses. By meeting readers where their knowledge regarding bats already rests, Reeder builds on preconceptions to form a more accurate image of what bats are and can do. The book also delves into bats’ evolutionary history, specialized adaptations and crucial ecosystem roles.

“There’s a whole chapter on disease ecology,” Reeder notes. “It discusses why bats may harbor more viruses than other mammals and how they manage to do so without becoming ill.” Many people do not realize that bats carry disease, and those who do often conflate modern popular myth with fact.

Reeder also deliberately emphasizes the importance of conservation efforts, particularly in the face of habitat destruction and climate change, both of which threaten bat populations worldwide.

“The Lives of Bats” was greatly shaped by Reeder’s deep scientific background and years of field experience. The book draws from over 250 academic papers, ensuring readers can access the most up-to-date and accurate information. Despite the academic rigor of the subject, or perhaps because of it, one of Reeder’s priorities was maintaining its greater accessibility to the average audience member.

“I’ve written other books, but they’ve all been highly technical,” she says. “This was my first foray into writing for the lay public, and I worked hard to distill complex scientific concepts into clear narratives.”

Each aspect of bat biology is organized into eight chapters, each concluding with species profiles thematically linked to the specific subject matter covered in the chapter in question.

Reeder hopes “The Lives of Bats” will not only inform readers but also inspire a greater appreciation for these often-overlooked creatures. “It was important” to Reeder “to communicate science in a way that resonates with people.”

