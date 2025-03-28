The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Categories:

Annual Arts and Sciences Week to run from March 31 to April 4

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
March 28, 2025

The College of Arts and Sciences has prepared its annual Arts and Sciences Week, which will run from Monday, March 31 through Friday, April 4. Events include opportunities to win prizes and interact with other members of the Arts and Sciences community.

Kicking off the week on March 31 is Career Day, hosted by the Center for Career Advancement in the ELC Terrace Room from 2-4 p.m. Attendees will be able to work on their LinkedIn profile, gain career advice from the CCA staff and receive a free headshot.

On April 1, Sinister Mini Donuts will be on the Quad from 1-3 p.m., offering free donuts to students.

Wednesday, April 2 will see an Alumni Dinner and Panel held in the Terrace Room from 5-7:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the panelists. Each alum who will be in attendance graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences. Drinks will be served for those over the age of 21, and “Out of Tyme,” a Bucknell student jazz band, will perform. Students must fill out a google form in advance to RSVP.

Story continues below advertisement

Arts and Sciences Bingo will take place on Thursday, April 3, in the ELC Forum from 5-7 p.m. Prizes include Stanley cups and a Nespresso Machine.

As the final event to wrap up the week, Wind Down Yoga, led by Professor of Education Sue Ellen Henry, will be held from 4-5 p.m. on April 4. Mats will be provided by the College of Arts and Sciences, but attendees must fill out a google form to RSVP prior to the event.

