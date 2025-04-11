The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide “Hands Off!” assembly
April 11, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
April 11, 2025
“Relay for Life” raises money for cancer research and patient support
April 11, 2025
Bucknell introduces elevated “Supper Club” dining experience with Chartwells Higher Education
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis dominates on Senior Day
April 11, 2025
Track and Field claim team titles at Colonial Relays
April 11, 2025
Women’s Golf all finish in top 20 at YSU Invitational
April 11, 2025
Women’s Rowing competes at Saint Joseph’s Invitational
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Hands Off: Why Lewisburg is protesting Trump
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell, the ELC is inexcusable
April 11, 2025
Letter to the Editor: How to urge your administration to protect international students
April 11, 2025
Another semester, another class selection nightmare
April 11, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
A review of Japanese Breakfast’s “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)”
April 11, 2025
“Sunrise on the Reaping”: Emotional damage
April 11, 2025
“The Life List” review
April 11, 2025
The Protoclone is a breakthrough, but it misses the point
April 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
A legacy of kindness: Terri Martin bids farewell to Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Ree Joseph on the Women’s Resource Center at Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures

Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
April 11, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

When most people think of entrepreneurship, they picture tech startups, venture capital pitches and Silicon Valley innovators. But entrepreneurship often starts closer to home, with grassroots efforts, creative passion projects and small businesses that weave themselves into the fabric of everyday life.

Bucknell is embracing this vision with the Campus Shop — a new retail space launched by the Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (PGCEI) housed at the historic Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg. The shop provides Bucknellians an opportunity to sell their products and market their services directly to consumers, providing students with a hands-on understanding of entrepreneurship.

Waina Ali ’26, a political science major and student fellow with the PGCEI, has firsthand experience with the transformative power of entrepreneurship. When her family relocated to Bloomsburg, Pa. in 2021, her parents took a leap of faith and opened a small grocery store. “It taught me that entrepreneurship isn’t just about knowing everything from the start; it’s about figuring things out as you go,” she says. “My parents didn’t even have high school diplomas, but they built something meaningful by taking a chance.”

Her family poured their energy and determination into the venture, creating not just a business but a hub of connection within the community. Watching her parents navigate challenges, adapt and build something from the ground up taught Ali the value of risk-taking and resilience.

Now, Ali is channeling her insights into helping others. She’s passionate about making the Campus Shop a space that welcomes all students, especially those who might not see themselves as traditional entrepreneurs.

“The shop shifts the focus and shows students that entrepreneurship is for everyone,” Ali says. “If you braid hair or knit scarves or make art, you can sell your pieces here. If you’ve come up with an innovative new product and want to test your prototypes with real consumers, you can do that here too.”

Ali and Erin Jablonski, director for the Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, hope the Campus Shop will become a launchpad for Bucknellian innovators and creators. Jablonski plays a key role in empowering students as they pursue their ventures, providing hands-on coaching in areas like production and cost analysis that support students as they navigate the complexities of bringing their products to market. Once products hit shelves, Jablonski reviews sales data and trends with the students to help them make strategic decisions to refine and grow their ventures. Students profit directly based on their pricing strategy, with 10% of sales going to the Campus Shop to fund its general operations.

Beyond students, the Campus Shop hosts entrepreneurs-in-residence, showcasing the work of Bucknell-affiliated artisans alongside the student vendors. Intertwining commerce and philanthropy offers students invaluable hands-on experience in managing, marketing and profiting from their creative endeavors, all while supporting the broader Bucknell community.

“This space isn’t just about products — it’s about empowerment,” Ali says. “As I talk to other students, I keep hearing, ‘I have an idea, but I don’t know what to do with it.’ The Campus Shop is here to help with that. You don’t have to know everything to start something.”

Several student-owned ventures are gaining traction in the Campus Shop. Lyric Abdul-Rasheed ’26, chemical engineering, hand crafts lip products that provide nourishment and protection from the elements under her brand, Lyric’s Lip Candy. Jaycee Birkemeier ’27, biology and art & design, is using the Campus Shop to get her art in front of buyers. Freeman College of Management student Sofia DelGrosso ’27 sells her collection of astrological cat stickers, Zodicatz. Alexa Helmke ’27, animal behavior and psychology, crochets accessories including hats, mittens and handbags under her brand, the Crochet Wizard. Freeman College of Management student Scarlet Kashuba ’27 owns Scarlet’s Stitchery and produces a variety of crocheted items. Dani Kuck ’27, international relations and anthropology, creates artistic stuffed animals. Becca Lipsky ’25, music education, markets vocal lessons for solo and choral singers. And finally, Peace by Piece, a nonprofit organization led by Bucknell students, sells individual students’ creations to support humanitarian causes.

