Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures

When most people think of entrepreneurship, they picture tech startups, venture capital pitches and Silicon Valley innovators. But entrepreneurship often starts closer to home, with grassroots efforts, creative passion projects and small businesses that weave themselves into the fabric of everyday life.

Bucknell is embracing this vision with the Campus Shop — a new retail space launched by the Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (PGCEI) housed at the historic Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg. The shop provides Bucknellians an opportunity to sell their products and market their services directly to consumers, providing students with a hands-on understanding of entrepreneurship.

Waina Ali ’26, a political science major and student fellow with the PGCEI, has firsthand experience with the transformative power of entrepreneurship. When her family relocated to Bloomsburg, Pa. in 2021, her parents took a leap of faith and opened a small grocery store. “It taught me that entrepreneurship isn’t just about knowing everything from the start; it’s about figuring things out as you go,” she says. “My parents didn’t even have high school diplomas, but they built something meaningful by taking a chance.”

Her family poured their energy and determination into the venture, creating not just a business but a hub of connection within the community. Watching her parents navigate challenges, adapt and build something from the ground up taught Ali the value of risk-taking and resilience.

Now, Ali is channeling her insights into helping others. She’s passionate about making the Campus Shop a space that welcomes all students, especially those who might not see themselves as traditional entrepreneurs.

“The shop shifts the focus and shows students that entrepreneurship is for everyone,” Ali says. “If you braid hair or knit scarves or make art, you can sell your pieces here. If you’ve come up with an innovative new product and want to test your prototypes with real consumers, you can do that here too.”

Ali and Erin Jablonski, director for the Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, hope the Campus Shop will become a launchpad for Bucknellian innovators and creators. Jablonski plays a key role in empowering students as they pursue their ventures, providing hands-on coaching in areas like production and cost analysis that support students as they navigate the complexities of bringing their products to market. Once products hit shelves, Jablonski reviews sales data and trends with the students to help them make strategic decisions to refine and grow their ventures. Students profit directly based on their pricing strategy, with 10% of sales going to the Campus Shop to fund its general operations.

Beyond students, the Campus Shop hosts entrepreneurs-in-residence, showcasing the work of Bucknell-affiliated artisans alongside the student vendors. Intertwining commerce and philanthropy offers students invaluable hands-on experience in managing, marketing and profiting from their creative endeavors, all while supporting the broader Bucknell community.

“This space isn’t just about products — it’s about empowerment,” Ali says. “As I talk to other students, I keep hearing, ‘I have an idea, but I don’t know what to do with it.’ The Campus Shop is here to help with that. You don’t have to know everything to start something.”

Several student-owned ventures are gaining traction in the Campus Shop. Lyric Abdul-Rasheed ’26, chemical engineering, hand crafts lip products that provide nourishment and protection from the elements under her brand, Lyric’s Lip Candy. Jaycee Birkemeier ’27, biology and art & design, is using the Campus Shop to get her art in front of buyers. Freeman College of Management student Sofia DelGrosso ’27 sells her collection of astrological cat stickers, Zodicatz. Alexa Helmke ’27, animal behavior and psychology, crochets accessories including hats, mittens and handbags under her brand, the Crochet Wizard. Freeman College of Management student Scarlet Kashuba ’27 owns Scarlet’s Stitchery and produces a variety of crocheted items. Dani Kuck ’27, international relations and anthropology, creates artistic stuffed animals. Becca Lipsky ’25, music education, markets vocal lessons for solo and choral singers. And finally, Peace by Piece, a nonprofit organization led by Bucknell students, sells individual students’ creations to support humanitarian causes.

