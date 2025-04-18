Forbes names Bucknell a top midsized employer in Pennsylvania

Emily Paine / Bucknell University

Bucknell has been ranked seventh among midsized employers (companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees) in Pennsylvania and first among colleges and universities in the state. Nationally, they are ranked 28th among all colleges and universities, and number 214 among all businesses in Forbes’ 2025 list of “America’s Best Midsize Employers.” The annual list is produced in collaboration with market research firm Statista and is based on survey responses from more than 217,000 employees working for companies within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people.

Survey respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on a range of criteria, including salary, work environment, training programs and opportunities to advance. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their previous employers (within the past two years) and the employers they knew through their industry experience or through friends or family.

Bucknell employs just over 1,300 full-time faculty and staff, with an average length of service of more than 10 years. The University’s ranking places it among a group of institutions and businesses recognized for their exceptional employment practices, employee satisfaction and positive workplace environment.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top midsized employers in Pennsylvania and among some of the best colleges and universities nationally,” says Nicole Whitehead, Bucknell’s Vice President of Talent, Culture & Human Resources. “This recognition reflects the deep sense of community that defines Bucknell and our collective commitment to creating an inclusive, engaging and supportive workplace. Our employees are the heart of our institution, and we strive every day to foster an environment where they can thrive professionally and personally.”

As Bucknell continues to build on its foundation, the University remains focused on supporting a workplace that values innovation, collaboration and human connection — key ingredients in fulfilling its mission and achieving institutional excellence. Additional information about working at Bucknell can be found through the Division of Talent, Culture & Human Resources.

