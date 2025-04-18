Connected but not really: Bucknell Wi-Fi deserves better

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Multilingual program to be offered at Class of 2025 and future Commencements
April 17, 2025
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
April 17, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Forbes names Bucknell a top midsized employer in Pennsylvania
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Softball's Sunday comeback against Lafayette
Softball’s Sunday comeback against Lafayette
April 17, 2025
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
April 17, 2025
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
April 17, 2025
Track and Field finds ten all-time marks at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Harvard is just the first stop on Trump’s war on higher ed
April 17, 2025
Connected but not really: Bucknell Wi-Fi deserves better
April 17, 2025
The return of political apathy
April 17, 2025
When everyone’s not okay but no one says it
April 17, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
One day of "Psychodelphia"
One day of “Psychodelphia”
April 17, 2025
A review of “Mickey 17”: The cost of being disposable
April 17, 2025
The beauty of bouldering
April 17, 2025
Shows that were canceled too soon
April 17, 2025
Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy Office enters a new chapter
April 17, 2025
Theatre Department takes on Shakespeare for Spring Mainstage performance
April 17, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
Students’ perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Connected but not really: Bucknell Wi-Fi deserves better

Shaheryar Asghar, Assistant Opinions Editor
April 17, 2025

There’s a special kind of pain in watching your Google Doc say “Trying to reconnect…” just as you’re typing the final sentence of an essay due in five minutes. At Bucknell, that pain has become all too familiar.

The Wi-Fi here has a mind of its own— strong one minute, gone the next, especially when you need it most. It’s almost like it senses urgency and decides to test your patience for fun. Whether you’re in Larison, Vedder, Swartz or even a supposedly high-tech academic building, the experience is shared: someone sighs, someone refreshes their screen and someone else just gives up and switches to their phone’s hotspot.

“I literally have to go to the library just to turn in an assignment,” said Colin Caricato ’28, equal parts amused and exasperated. Another first-year, Meshkat Alam, added, “Sometimes the Wi-Fi disappears like my motivation during finals week.” We laugh about it, but behind the jokes is a real problem. It’s hard to focus when you don’t know if you’ll stay connected long enough to hit “submit.”

This isn’t just a minor glitch, it’s a daily obstacle. For a university that talks a lot about innovation and preparing us for a digital world, it’s ironic how often we’re stuck waving our laptops in the air like it’s 2006, trying to catch a signal. With group projects, Zoom calls, online lectures, internship applications and about a hundred tabs open at any given time, students depend on a reliable connection just to keep up.

Story continues below advertisement

To be clear, this isn’t about blaming Bucknell’s IT department. They’re helpful and responsive. But patching a weak system over and over doesn’t fix the fact that the system itself needs an upgrade. We shouldn’t be treating the Wi-Fi like a surprise guest— sometimes it shows up, sometimes it doesn’t.

We’re not asking for lightning-speed downloads or NASA-level servers (though that’d be nice). We just want consistency. In 2025, reliable Wi-Fi on a college campus shouldn’t be wishful thinking— it should be standard. If we can build state-of-the-art labs and smart classrooms, we should be able to scroll through Moodle without holding our breath.

Most of us have made peace with a lot: rising textbook prices, laundry machines that eat quarters, that one squeaky desk in the library. But unreliable Wi-Fi? That’s where we draw the line.

Bucknell, we love you. But please, let’s keep the signal strong and the buffering to a minimum. Our sanity (and our deadlines) depend on it.

(Visited 23 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Harvard is just the first stop on Trump’s war on higher ed
The return of political apathy
When everyone’s not okay but no one says it
The weakening consent of the governed
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Hands Off: Why Lewisburg is protesting Trump
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell, the ELC is inexcusable
About the Contributor
Shaheryar Asghar
Shaheryar Asghar, Assistant Opinions Editor