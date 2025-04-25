War of power: How many must suffer before enough is enough?

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Nikash Kale
TEDxBucknellUniversity to present “The Power of Perspective”
April 25, 2025
Yanjing Huang / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Farm to host annual “Earth Day Fest” event
April 25, 2025
Public Safety announces changes to parking permits, policies effective July 1
April 25, 2025
Samek Museum hosts new iteration of annual Student Art Exhibition
April 25, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Track and Field claims dominant victories at Team Challenge
April 25, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis defeats Navy to win Patriot League title
April 25, 2025
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf finishes season third at Patriot League Championships
April 25, 2025
Softball sweeps series against Colgate
April 25, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths
April 25, 2025
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
April 25, 2025
War of power: How many must suffer before enough is enough?
April 25, 2025
Bucknell men against misogyny
April 25, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Smoke-Stack Lightning”
April 25, 2025
“The Last of Us” season 2 is a gut punch
April 25, 2025
“A Minecraft Movie”: A postmodern mastercraft
April 25, 2025
The “creative decision” that might have ruined “9-1-1”
April 25, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Beyond the books: Three seniors reflect on their Honors Thesis journeys
April 25, 2025
Democracy in action: Sitting U.S. Senator comes to Bucknell
April 25, 2025
Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy Office enters a new chapter
April 17, 2025
Theatre Department takes on Shakespeare for Spring Mainstage performance
April 17, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

War of power: How many must suffer before enough is enough?

Kaly Nguyen, Contributing Writer
April 25, 2025

Kilmar Abrego Garcia. By now, everyone should know his name, and if you don’t, I’ll tell you why you should. Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported from the United States to El Salvador under the false pretense that he was affiliated with the MS-13 gang. Abrego Garcia has a clean record and has no criminal history in the U.S. Abrego Garcia, like many, has been falsely deported to the highest security prison in El Salvador known as The Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).

What happened to due process?

In February, President Trump designated MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization and made the decision to remove members of the organization as soon as possible, ignoring due process. On March 12, Abrego Garcia was pulled over and arrested in Baltimore with his young son still in the car. Abrego Garcia’s partner, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, was contacted to come and retrieve their son from the scene but received no further information about what was happening.

On March 15, Abrego Garcia, along with hundreds of others, was deported to CECOT — without due process. This is essential to the case; ICE agents ignored due process, which violates legal rights owed to a person as stated in the Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Without due process, the government can jail, deport or punish anyone without reason nor recourse, which is a very dangerous thing that is becoming a reality.

Story continues below advertisement

The battle between the Supreme Court and the Trump Administration

President Trump is trying to see how far he can push the boundaries of the law with his immigration policy— spoiler alert, it’s messy. Why is he able to ignore due process? Is no one going to hold President Trump accountable for what he is doing? Even the highest court of the United States of America, the Supreme Court, ruled on April 10, that the Trump Administration must facilitate a return of Abrego Garcia. However, the Trump Administration countered and said that their deportation of Abrego Garcia was an “administrative error”  that they aren’t able to do anything about because he is no longer in the U.S.

During President Trump’s meeting with El Salvador’s President Bukele, the question of Abrego Garcia’s return was raised. President Bukele stated, “I don’t have the power to return him to the United States” and then said, “How could I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” Both presidents claim that they have no power and cannot return Abrego Garcia back to his family in Maryland.

President Trump flat out ignored the ruling of the Supreme Court, which goes against Trump’s previous claim that he “respects” the Court and would bring an individual back if instructed to do so. The words of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defy the ruling of the Supreme Court; all of their statements sum to claim that Abrego Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador, and now that he is back in his native country, he is no longer on American land. This means that American law no longer applies to Abrego Garcia and that there is nothing else to be done. It’s fancy way for the U.S. to say, “it’s out of our hands and there is nothing we can do.”

The Supreme Court also stated that, “The United States acknowl­edges that Abrego Garcia was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal.” Not only did the Trump Administration disobey the Supreme Court, they are also acting on their own whim and ignoring the checks and balances system that is in place to keep any of the branches from getting too powerful.

What does this mean for the rest of us?

Many Americans think that they are safe from President Trump’s new immigration policy because they are American born citizens with nothing to lose. Well, I hate to break it to you, but President Trump stated during his meeting with President Bukele that, “the homegrowns are next,” followed by the joke, “You’ve got to build about five more places.” Both President Trump and President Bukele chuckled at the joke. Being wrongfully deported to a maximum security prison when you’re innocent is no joke, yet here we are. If President Trump and President Bukele are able to joke about innocent lives, then what does that reveal about their character? What does that reveal about how they view their citizens?

Lawmakers, lawyers and politicians are weighing in on Abrego Garcia’s case and many reach the conclusion that what happened to Abrego Garcia could be a reality for anyone in America because the “constitutional crisis” is now a reality. If the President of the United States is able to ignore the rulings of the Supreme Court and act as if the Constitution doesn’t exist, then that means that no one is safe. If President Trump is true to his words, then that means “homegrowns” a.k.a. American citizens can also be deported to CECOT or another high security prison. If the Supreme Court was not able to get President Trump to listen and correct his mistake, then who will? The Constitution cannot work if it is treated as optional.

(Visited 28 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
Bucknell men against misogyny
The Secretary of Health and Human Services is deeply uninformed about Health and Human Services
Just let people enjoy their graduation cords
Stop asking me for money