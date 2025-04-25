The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Nikash Kale
TEDxBucknellUniversity to present “The Power of Perspective”
April 25, 2025
Yanjing Huang / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Farm to host annual “Earth Day Fest” event
April 25, 2025
Public Safety announces changes to parking permits, policies effective July 1
April 25, 2025
Samek Museum hosts new iteration of annual Student Art Exhibition
April 25, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Track and Field claims dominant victories at Team Challenge
April 25, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis defeats Navy to win Patriot League title
April 25, 2025
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf finishes season third at Patriot League Championships
April 25, 2025
Softball sweeps series against Colgate
April 25, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths
April 25, 2025
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
April 25, 2025
War of power: How many must suffer before enough is enough?
April 25, 2025
Bucknell men against misogyny
April 25, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Smoke-Stack Lightning”
April 25, 2025
“The Last of Us” season 2 is a gut punch
April 25, 2025
“A Minecraft Movie”: A postmodern mastercraft
April 25, 2025
The “creative decision” that might have ruined “9-1-1”
April 25, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Beyond the books: Three seniors reflect on their Honors Thesis journeys
April 25, 2025
Democracy in action: Sitting U.S. Senator comes to Bucknell
April 25, 2025
Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy Office enters a new chapter
April 17, 2025
Theatre Department takes on Shakespeare for Spring Mainstage performance
April 17, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend

Shaheryar Asghar, Assistant Opinions Editor
April 25, 2025
kamilabaymukasheva476892/Vecteez

At this point, it’s almost impossible to scroll through Instagram stories without seeing at least one video of someone having a bucket of water thrown over them, tagging a friend and crediting the University of South Carolina’s #SPEAKYourMind challenge. The pattern is familiar— one person participates, nominates a few others and the chain continues. Modeled on the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, this initiative has been reframed around mental health awareness, with funds supporting “Active Minds,” a D.C.-based nonprofit working to empower youth and challenge stigma around mental illness.

At first glance, the structure seems effective. The campaign combines visibility, participation and peer-to-peer accountability. Its original inspiration, the ALS challenge, raised over 115 million dollars, and this adaptation has also surpassed its modest initial goal of $500 by raising over $242,000. But perhaps what warrants reflection is not the money raised, but the mechanisms of engagement and meaning-making in public campaigns like these, particularly among youth and on college campuses.

The challenge was started by Wade Jefferson, founder of “Mind” at the University of South Carolina, with the idea of creating dialogue and encouraging people to break the silence around mental health. The goal wasn’t just to go viral, but to open up space where people might speak openly about mental health, reduce stigma and perhaps donate to Active Minds, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering youth and reshaping how mental health is discussed.

This intent, while commendable, becomes more complicated when one observes how the challenge unfolds in practice, particularly across college campuses. Take Bucknell, for example. Many students have enthusiastically joined in. Among them are Colin Caricato ’28 and Farhaj Shahid ’26, who, like dozens of others, posted their videos, tagged their friends and kept the challenge going. On a larger platform, even influencers like Mr. Beast have joined the trend.

Story continues below advertisement

Seeing all these iterations, it raises the question: is simply pouring cold water on our friends doing enough to raise awareness? Beyond participating in the trend, it’s important to mention the cause, make donations, engage with Active Minds and participate in campus discussions around mental health.

This tension between intention and outcome became the subject of discussion in my behavioral economics class. The conversation moved from the mechanics of fundraising to a broader critique: what happens when a cause becomes a trend? From a behavioral perspective, the #SPEAKYourMind challenge raises interesting questions about motivation. Do people participate because they care deeply, or because it signals a form of socially desirable behavior? In environments where belonging is currency and social engagement is measured in likes and reposts, performative action can easily outpace reflective engagement.

This is not to suggest that participants are disingenuous. Rather, it may point to the way our platforms are structured. Social media rewards visibility and participation, often without requiring context. The bucket of water becomes a symbolic stand-in for advocacy, even if the underlying issue remains untouched. The very design of the challenge—brief, viral, visually arresting—may lend itself more to spectacle than to conversation.

That’s not a flaw in the people involved. It’s a structural reality of modern campaigns, especially those born in digital spaces. Mental health, unlike physical acts like pouring water, resists easy visualization. It’s nuanced, often private and frequently misunderstood. So while the idea behind the campaign was to create a visible gesture of solidarity, it runs the risk of becoming detached from the quiet, ongoing labor that real awareness requires.

Yet it’s worth noting that the campaign has raised over $242,000— far exceeding its original goal of $500. This alone speaks to its reach and potential. But numbers, while important, don’t fully capture impact. If a campaign’s presence is wide but shallow, then perhaps its long-term effect on how people view and discuss mental health remains uncertain.

What emerges, then, is not a dismissal of the #SPEAKYourMind challenge, but an invitation to think more deeply about how we engage with advocacy. What are the signs of meaningful participation? How do we ensure that the visibility of a campaign translates into sustained dialogue? And when we choose to speak our minds, what do we actually say?

Maybe that’s the real challenge— not the water, not the tag, not the trend. But the follow-up. The checking in. The learning. The moments of discomfort that don’t go viral but stay with us. Those are the ones that matter.

Because awareness isn’t just about getting wet. It’s about what we do once we’re out of the water.

(Visited 27 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths
War of power: How many must suffer before enough is enough?
Bucknell men against misogyny
The Secretary of Health and Human Services is deeply uninformed about Health and Human Services
Just let people enjoy their graduation cords
Stop asking me for money
About the Contributor
Shaheryar Asghar
Shaheryar Asghar, Assistant Opinions Editor