The obligation of a voice

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
May 1, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
May 1, 2025
Environmental Activism course organizes response to campus food insecurity
May 1, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball plays final home games of the season
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
This is where the fun begins.
May 1, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Listening to lead: Dean of Students Moe McGuinness on her first semester at Bucknell
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Sound check! Meet student bands: Flow State, The Priorities, and Keeping Company
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Beyond the books: Three seniors reflect on their Honors Thesis journeys
April 25, 2025
Democracy in action: Sitting U.S. Senator comes to Bucknell
April 25, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

The obligation of a voice

Gavin Homsany, Senior Writer
May 1, 2025

To have a voice — to be able to speak out openly for what you believe — is one of the core privileges of our democracy. Ultimately, these words are only a privilege granted at the whim of our government. To quote the timeless George Carlin, “Rights aren’t rights if you can take them away. They’re privileges. That’s all we’ve ever had in this country is a bill of temporary privileges.” Our voice is not guaranteed — we learn that more and more every single day as further rights are withheld and the executive branch becomes ever empowered and emboldened with each victory they score.

Our country is changing at a fundamental level, with breakneck redistribution of power and rubberbanding policies creating chaos on every level of society. Recent litigation has it such that our judiciary system may lose its power for national injunctions beyond the Supreme Court. The right of citizenship by birth may soon come to an end. The right — pardon me, privilege — of due process for all may be overturned in law, and not just in practice. 

While I do not know who will read this, I can guess that some among you may indeed be celebrating this turn of events. Hurrah, victory for the good guys. Finally, the bureaucracy can be cut through and the issues of this country dealt with by a strong leader. After all, after these long years of liberal rule, everyone must admit that our country “owes herself a political housecleaning, and that it would be well to suspend judgement.”

Those who would see us rid of our current president “should not permit their fears and affections to be played upon by propaganda.” It would do us well to simply hear out the whims of our good president, and have faith that he will make America a great place again. America has been a “disturbed country — disturbed first by economic conditions virtually forced upon it from the outside, and even more by internal political controversy.” 

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re curious where those quotations come from, they were published in the March 28, 1933 print of the Seattle Times, then the Seattle Daily Times. The article is titled “No Persecution.” I’m sure that I need not inform you of which events they were referring to initially. 

“In our own country, at any rate, the official agencies of government are strong and impartial; their assurance that there has been no racial persecution in Germany and will be none may be relied upon.”

Ibid. 

My fellow Americans, I confess to patriotism. As it stands currently, the country that I was shown as a young boy is being wiped before my eyes. In the attempt to prevent a change from so many others’ similar visions, the ideals which have carried us from revolution to modernity are being squandered. Populism has taken a root hold in our nation’s heart, and we now move according to the whims of a man and his rampant emotions. I look out the window at the bright spring sun turning to summer, at the thousands of my fellow students who are trying their darndest to live life to the fullest and I look then towards the administration of this university. 

While Bucknell has not yet been targeted by the Trump administration, I am aware of numerous preparations already in place to allow us to be passed over by the administration, from the scrubbing of our diversity messaging in numerous contexts to the metaphorical (or perhaps not) clenched anus of new program approvals. Our administration is living in fear of The Administration, and allowing its actions to be dictated by the possibility of a negative whim leading to the decimation of our federal funding. 

I speak for those who cannot speak out of fear because I know that my deportation is unlikely. I am a white male, proficient in English, attracted to women and have two parents with citizenship. If the administration finds reason to deport me, then the country has become more akin to a late-20th century fictional dystopia than most novels of the same sort. It is because of this privilege that I have a voice to speak. I do not speak without fear, but I speak with the knowledge that my voice being censored is an indication of far worse national health than my worst anxieties would have me believe.

And frankly, as a relatively non-diverse institution, we should be speaking out. We should be joining the likes of Harvard in standing for the continued freedom of academia to think and explore perspectives. That is the point of academia and thought — to eliminate bias and innovate truths. Biases are exposed through the application of various lenses and perspectives. If these lenses are censored even for those who are required to make use of them, then this country will truly stagnate. 

Then again, perhaps it hardly matters — the humanities will soon be a hollow shadow of what they once were, again thanks to this administration. While I am biased as a humanities student in this regard, I would ask those engineering majors of ours if they’ve enjoyed any humanities classes they’ve taken. Those finance majors. Every single person on this campus who has found betterment because of a course which this administration seeks to rid us of is another reason for our school administration to speak up. So please, do speak up. Say something. “Democracy dies in darkness” has been the motto of the Washington Post for a number of years now. Let each breath we take for our democracy be a spark of light.

(Visited 4 times, 3 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
War of power: How many must suffer before enough is enough?
Bucknell men against misogyny
The Secretary of Health and Human Services is deeply uninformed about Health and Human Services
Just let people enjoy their graduation cords