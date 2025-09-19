Breaking the Bubble (09/19)

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Caden Purcell, Contributing Writer
Domestic

The 77th Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, Sept. 14. The television show awards were hosted this year by comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Winners included “The Pitt” (winning Outstanding Drama series), Noah Lyle of “The Pitt” (Outstanding Lead Actor for a drama series), “The Studio” (winning Outstanding Comedy Series), “Adolescence” (Outstanding limited series), “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Outstanding Talk Series) and Britt Lower of “Severance” (Outstand lead actress, drama series). Apple TV’s “Severance” had the most nominations of the night, with 27 total and “The Studio” tied an existing record for comedy series nominations, with 23. Owen Cooper, age 15, set the record for the youngest winner for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie.

The F. J. King shipwreck was recently discovered in Lake Michigan. The wooden schooner sank on Sept. 15 1886; this year marked 139 years since the ship was last seen. Brendon Baillod, the lead investigator, is not the first person to have searched for the wreck. Since the 1970s, researchers, scientists and hobbyists have attempted to locate the ship, to no avail. Baillod, working with various accounts and maps, estimated a two-square-mile patch of water where he believed the wreck to be. Working with a team, he used sonar to comb the ocean floor, discovering the remains of the ship within his estimated radius, about half a mile from the shore. While the Great Lakes have been known as an ideal place to find well-preserved shipwrecks due to their cold temperatures and low salt levels, the F. J. King had been slowly eroded over its stint in the surf by newly identified invasive species.

 

International

In 2019, now twelve-year-old Ukrainian Kira Skliarova was diagnosed with a post-myocarditis condition. She’s spent the past six years in and out of hospitals to manage her heart inflammation. Earlier this year, doctors informed her and her family that her time was running out; she needed to be placed on the waiting list for a new heart. On July 8, in an attempt to buy Skliarova more time, her doctors fitted her with an artificial heart, designed as a temporary device to be used while she waited for a real heart transplant. The next day, news came that a heart was available, but the operation couldn’t be performed with any guarantees— her city was being attacked by Russia. Her doctors had no choice but to carefully replace Kira’s heart while bombs exploded around them. Now, a few months later, an update has been made public: Kira is on track to returning to her old self. Her body has successfully accepted the heart, and she and her mother are “planning to live. Just to enjoy life, with this new heart.”

On Saturday, attendees at a “Unite the Kingdom” march in London clashed with counter-protestors. Around 110,000 people gathered around the city to listen to the rhetoric of Tommy Robinson (an alias; real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), a proponent of nationalism and anti-migrant views, in a mass covering a route of nearly three-quarters of a mile. Metropolitan police on the ground reported being kicked at or having objects thrown at them from the fringes of the amassed group. At the same time, a second rally occurred (“March Against Fascism”), with a crowd of about 5,000. Towards the afternoon, Unite the Kingdom supporters attempted to break down barriers and bypass officers separating the two rallies, leading to around 25 arrests. The demonstrations mark the United Kingdom’s growing political divide, part of which can be attributed to ongoing differing views on immigration.

