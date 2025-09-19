John Westford to perform at Campus Theatre

An evening of magic and wonder awaits! Acclaimed illusionist John Westford, celebrated for his extraordinary skills and innovative approach to magic, will bring his illusory show to the Campus Theatre on Sept. 20. Known for his innovative performances that seamlessly blend mentalism, sleight of hand and storytelling, Westford will captivate audiences and leave them questioning the boundaries of reality. The evening will kick off with two exclusive VIP close-up shows at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., where attendees can experience intimate and mind-bending magic up close. Each VIP show will last 30 minutes, providing a unique opportunity to witness Westford’s artistry in a personal setting.

The main performance will begin at 7 p.m., showcasing spectacular illusions, interactive moments and awe-inspiring feats that challenge the imagination. “I aim to create not just a show, but an experience that stays with people long after they’ve left,” says Westford.

Tickets for both the VIP shows ($25 per show) and the main event (General admission: $25) are available at www.campustheatre.org. Attendees are encouraged to secure their seats early. Whether you’re a long-time magic enthusiast or seeing an illusionist for the first time, Westford’s performance is sure to dazzle audiences of all ages.

