The problem with how we talk about identity

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
September 19, 2025
BSG election results announced
BSG election results announced
September 19, 2025
The good times flow at Bison tailgating
September 19, 2025
John Westford to perform at Campus Theatre
September 19, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/02/2025)
September 5, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Football picks up second straight win in home opener
September 19, 2025
Women’s Golf picks up victory at Battle at the Creek
September 19, 2025
Women’s Tennis dominates in fall season opener
September 19, 2025
Men’s Soccer picks up win in Patriot League opener
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Bison of the week: Shaelan McNally ’28
September 5, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Class Participation: helpful or harmful?
September 19, 2025
The problem with how we talk about identity
September 19, 2025
Language as a weapon against humanity
September 19, 2025
A new consensus
A new consensus
September 19, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
"Saturday Night Live" casting changes ahead of season 51
“Saturday Night Live” casting changes ahead of season 51
September 19, 2025
My experience with the hijab
September 19, 2025
A reflection on “Songs of Solidarity” 
September 19, 2025
International Festival returns to Bucknell and Lewisburg
International Festival returns to Bucknell and Lewisburg
September 19, 2025
Walking words: The Poetry Path at Bucknell
Walking words: The Poetry Path at Bucknell
September 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of Laurel Utterback
From Bucknell to the Courtroom: Laurel Utterback ’24 on Her Path to Law School
September 19, 2025
Susquehanna Valley home to aerial emergency response innovation
Susquehanna Valley home to aerial emergency response innovation
September 12, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Elliott Centeno
How the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program helped one student rewrite his story
September 12, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

The problem with how we talk about identity

Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
September 19, 2025

Whenever someone asks me for my “hot take,” I usually say something pretty unserious: men should never wear flip-flops, sparkling water sucks or pineapples should stay far away from everything, especially pizza. Easy, harmless, sometimes funny.

But if I’m being honest, the hot take that rests in the back of my mind is one that I ponder about often, and one that holds more weight. We need to be more honest about how we talk about identity, especially when we throw around labels like people of color” or minorities”. Those umbrella terms often blur concrete differences in experience and make it harder to see how privilege and oppression overlap.

Since the pandemic in 2020, politics have been playing out online in a way we have never seen before. Every week, there is some new debate, whether about politics, issues like cultural appropriation or someone’s latest chronically online meltdown. People rush to claim space in these conversations and oftentimes they draw from their own identity, which, don’t get me wrong, definitely makes sense. Lived experience matters. But here’s my problem: the internet, and honestly, even many campus or class conversations, flatten those identities until all nuance is gone. Lived experiences can be powerful, but too often they reduce identities to watered-down phrases.

Take the label POC”. It is meant to create solidarity but it also erases differences. A Black student, an Asian student and a Middle Eastern student will not have the same experiences with racism. Each reality is shaped by history, religion, gender, class and more. Grouping them all together as “POC” oversimplifies in a way that loses the truth of what each community actually faces.

Story continues below advertisement

This happens with gender, too. Conversations about women’s oppression often act like all women share the same struggles. But being a white woman is not the same as being a woman of color. White women face sexism but they also benefit from whiteness. That privilege shapes how they are seen and how they move through the world. And when white women center their own struggles, or rely on what gets called white woman tears, that habit of using vulnerability to avoid accountability, it can oftentimes push women of color out of the conversation completely.

That is what intersectionality is meant to address. Identities overlap in ways that create very specific experiences of discrimination and privilege. You can’t just add them up like math and you definitely can’t assume one person’s struggle speaks for everyone else.

This matters because solidarity that ignores differences is not really solidarity at all. When “all women” only means white women or “POC” becomes a vague catch-all, the people who most need to be heard end up silenced. If we actually want to build community across identities, then we have to face the messy truth instead of hiding behind neat categories. It’s also totally fine to just face and accept the privileges you have in society. Seriously, the fragility needs to be addressed already.

So maybe my real hot take is this: we should stop pretending solidarity means we’re all the same. Everyone has their own distinct experiences, some on vastly different levels than others. That is not something to flatten or ignore, it is something to sit with. Real solidarity does not come from assuming you already understand what someone else is going through. It comes from being willing to listen, even when their story does not match your own. It comes from resisting the urge to center yourself and instead making space for the voices that usually get talked over. If we want solidarity to mean anything, it has to start with openness, humility and the patience to hear differences without defensiveness.

Hot take? Maybe. But one we seriously need to sit with.

(Visited 15 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Class Participation: helpful or harmful?
Language as a weapon against humanity
A new consensus
A new consensus
Senior year: New year, new look, new me
Performative men: Get off the stage
Performative men: Get off the stage
America on the world stage
About the Contributor
Malika Ali
Malika Ali, Opinions Editor