Class Participation: helpful or harmful?

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
September 19, 2025
BSG election results announced
BSG election results announced
September 19, 2025
The good times flow at Bison tailgating
September 19, 2025
John Westford to perform at Campus Theatre
September 19, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/02/2025)
September 5, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Football picks up second straight win in home opener
September 19, 2025
Women’s Golf picks up victory at Battle at the Creek
September 19, 2025
Women’s Tennis dominates in fall season opener
September 19, 2025
Men’s Soccer picks up win in Patriot League opener
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Bison of the week: Shaelan McNally ’28
September 5, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Class Participation: helpful or harmful?
September 19, 2025
The problem with how we talk about identity
September 19, 2025
Language as a weapon against humanity
September 19, 2025
A new consensus
A new consensus
September 19, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
"Saturday Night Live" casting changes ahead of season 51
“Saturday Night Live” casting changes ahead of season 51
September 19, 2025
My experience with the hijab
September 19, 2025
A reflection on “Songs of Solidarity” 
September 19, 2025
International Festival returns to Bucknell and Lewisburg
International Festival returns to Bucknell and Lewisburg
September 19, 2025
Walking words: The Poetry Path at Bucknell
Walking words: The Poetry Path at Bucknell
September 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of Laurel Utterback
From Bucknell to the Courtroom: Laurel Utterback ’24 on Her Path to Law School
September 19, 2025
Susquehanna Valley home to aerial emergency response innovation
Susquehanna Valley home to aerial emergency response innovation
September 12, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Elliott Centeno
How the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program helped one student rewrite his story
September 12, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Class Participation: helpful or harmful?

Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
September 19, 2025

As a senior, I’ve really been through it with Bucknell courses. By now, I should feel like a pro, right? Lately, I’ve been struggling. With the stress of senior year, job applications and post-grad deadlines, I’ve been running on coffee and a dream. Normally, I’m the type of person who participates a lot in class. I’m extroverted, I usually come prepared and I don’t find it difficult to speak up. 

Recently though, even raising my hand feels exhausting. This has made me realize something: class participation is not a small deal at Bucknell. In many of my classes, it counts for 15 to 20 percent of the grade. At first glance, that sounds reasonable. After all, our classes are small compared to big state schools. Professors know your name, attendance is tracked and it is easy to tell who is engaged. 

In some ways, this can create a tight-knit learning environment where people feel encouraged to share their ideas. But here is where I start to wonder if it is pushed too heavily. For students who are introverted, shy or simply less comfortable speaking in front of others, participation can be a huge source of stress. Even for extroverts like me, senior year has shown me that constantly performing in class can wear you down. Participation is important, but when it becomes such a large percentage of the grade, it starts to feel less like encouragement and more like pressure. 

Max Quan ’27 put it well: “I think it should be kept at around 15%. It should be used to judge engagement to tip the scales in a grade. However, the importance of the class is what you learn and get out of it, not how much you contribute in discussions.” His point gets at the heart of it. Participation should matter, but it should not overshadow the actual learning. It should be a way to reward engagement, not a way to penalize students who learn differently. 

Story continues below advertisement

To be fair, participation grading does have its upsides. It encourages students to come prepared, to engage with the readings and to learn how to articulate their thoughts. These are valuable skills, especially in small, discussion-based classes. It also makes class more dynamic when different voices are heard. But at the same time, there are so many ways to learn and contribute that do not involve speaking up every class period. Writing strong papers, engaging one-on-one with professors or even listening actively during discussion are all forms of participation that often go unrecognized. Some professors already count things like coming to office hours or asking questions after class as participation, which feels more inclusive. Maybe that needs to be expanded. We should have more ways to demonstrate engagement and learning beyond who raises their hand the most. 

At the end of the day, participation grading should exist, but it needs to be more flexible. Not everyone learns or expresses themselves the same way. If professors broadened how they define participation, it could take pressure off introverts, students running on fumes and anyone else who contributes best in other ways. That would make participation a fairer reflection of engagement, and a better part of learning at Bucknell.

(Visited 19 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
The problem with how we talk about identity
Language as a weapon against humanity
A new consensus
A new consensus
Senior year: New year, new look, new me
Performative men: Get off the stage
Performative men: Get off the stage
America on the world stage
About the Contributor
Malika Ali
Malika Ali, Opinions Editor