The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
October 3, 2025
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together
October 3, 2025
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage
October 3, 2025
Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester
October 3, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 3, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
September 26, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
October 3, 2025
Women's Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
Women’s Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
October 3, 2025
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
October 3, 2025
Women’s Soccer road dual with Holy Cross ends in draw
October 3, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 3, 2025
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer '27
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 26, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 26, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles' coveted "tush push" now under intense scrutiny
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
End the 11:59 deadline
End the 11:59 deadline
October 3, 2025
Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness
October 3, 2025
Are books inching towards extinction?
October 3, 2025
Is chivalry dead?
October 3, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
October 3, 2025
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
October 3, 2025
Local author releases psychological thriller: “The Faces She Sees”
October 3, 2025
Selena said yes — but not to us
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Abby Hausner
Shooting hoops and building bonds with Bucknell Women’s Club Basketball
October 3, 2025
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Lauren Strunk
Meet Bucknell’s new associate dean of health and wellness, Lauren Strunk
September 26, 2025
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
September 26, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)

Caden Purcell, Contributing Writer
October 3, 2025

Domestic

Amazon has reached a settlement deal with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding its Prime membership program. The FTC had accused Amazon of employing “dark patterns” (methods designed to pressure consumers into spending) in order to increase Prime memberships and of making those subscriptions difficult to cancel. Prime memberships cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year and come with free shipping, discounts and streaming services. As part of the settlement, Amazon will pay $1 billion to the FTC as a civil penalty and will refund a total of $1.5 billion to nearly 35 million customers.

The app Neon recently hit the number two spot on the App Store’s ranking of top free social networking apps. Neon users, who receive payments in return for their engagement, allow the app to record their phone calls. The company pays them 30¢ per minute for calling other Neon users, and 15¢ per minute for calling non-Neon users. In total, users can earn a maximum of $30 per day on calls. While the company claims to only record one side of the conversation (unless it’s with another Neon user), there’s no way of verifying the claim. Neon then sells the collected data to artificial intelligence companies, who may use it to train models. The app itself has already had a security breach, resulting in a temporary shutdown.

 

Story continues below advertisement

International

Over the weekend, Typhoon Bualoi wrought destruction over Asia. In the Philippines, there are at least 20 confirmed deaths, with the toll likely to rise as recovery efforts begin. In Vietnam, wind speeds were as fast as 83 miles per hour, ripping off roofs and downing power lines. Around two million were said to be experiencing power outages. The storm comes on the heels of Typhoon Ragasa, which has been hailed as the strongest storm of the year in the world and led to the evacuation of about 1.9 million people in China.

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has received a £2 billion loan from the United Kingdom after a cyberattack shut down its production lines in early September. The stoppage has cost the automaker an estimated £500 million per week and left several suppliers at risk of bankruptcy. This is believed to be the first instance of the UK government offering a loan to a company impacted by a cyberattack. Jaguar Land Rover will have five years to pay back the loan.

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking the Bubble
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/02/2025)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
More in News
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage
Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester
Bucknell again top 30 "U.S. News & World Report" rankings
Bucknell again top 30 "U.S. News & World Report" rankings
Potential for Turning Point USA chapter to be established at Bucknell
Potential for Turning Point USA chapter to be established at Bucknell