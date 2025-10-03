The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
October 3, 2025
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together
October 3, 2025
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage
October 3, 2025
Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester
October 3, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 3, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
September 26, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
October 3, 2025
Women's Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
Women’s Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
October 3, 2025
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
October 3, 2025
Women’s Soccer road dual with Holy Cross ends in draw
October 3, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 3, 2025
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer '27
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 26, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 26, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles' coveted "tush push" now under intense scrutiny
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
End the 11:59 deadline
End the 11:59 deadline
October 3, 2025
Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness
October 3, 2025
Are books inching towards extinction?
October 3, 2025
Is chivalry dead?
October 3, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
October 3, 2025
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
October 3, 2025
Local author releases psychological thriller: “The Faces She Sees”
October 3, 2025
Selena said yes — but not to us
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Abby Hausner
Shooting hoops and building bonds with Bucknell Women’s Club Basketball
October 3, 2025
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Lauren Strunk
Meet Bucknell’s new associate dean of health and wellness, Lauren Strunk
September 26, 2025
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
September 26, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester

Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
October 3, 2025

This Monday, Dean of Students Moe McGuinness emailed the student body to remind Bucknellians of free health services available this semester. The initiatives include flu vaccination pop-up clinics throughout October and weekly confidential STI testing, both offered through Bucknell Student Health.

The flu vaccination pop-ups are held at rotating locations across campus, making it easier for students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated without an appointment. Participants can scan a QR code or fill out a paper form, receive their shot and be on their way. Employees are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card.

At the first clinic on Tuesday, Melissa Allen, registered nurse and health educator at Bucknell Student Health, highlighted to “The Bucknellian” how many members of the community take advantage of the program. “Throughout October, about 1,000 students get a shot at the pop-up clinics, [and] 200–300 staff members,” she said. “These pop-ups, specifically, are very helpful because so many people are busy and this way you don’t have to make an appointment. You can just show up at any time throughout the day when you have time.”

The clinics coincide with the start of flu season, which typically peaks between December and February. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the risk of infection and help protect others. This semester’s schedule includes more than a dozen campus locations, including the Elaine Langone Center, Kenneth Langone Athletics and Recreation Center, Dana Lawn and Bertrand Library. Flyers distributed by Student Health include the full list of dates and times.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to flu vaccinations, Bucknell Student Health continues its partnership with Family Planning Plus to provide free and confidential STI testing every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The clinics screen for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and HIV, with additional tests available for a small fee. Insurance is not billed, and no notifications are sent home, ensuring confidentiality. Health officials emphasize the importance of knowing your status, especially since many STIs present with few or no symptoms. National data shows rising rates of sexually transmitted infections, making preventative care increasingly significant for college students. Both the flu shot pop-ups and STI clinics reflect Bucknell Student Health’s ongoing efforts to make preventative health services accessible and convenient for the campus community.

(Visited 17 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Bucknell again top 30 "U.S. News & World Report" rankings
Bucknell again top 30 "U.S. News & World Report" rankings
Potential for Turning Point USA chapter to be established at Bucknell
Potential for Turning Point USA chapter to be established at Bucknell
About the Contributor
Malika Ali
Malika Ali, Opinions Editor