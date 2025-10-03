Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester

This Monday, Dean of Students Moe McGuinness emailed the student body to remind Bucknellians of free health services available this semester. The initiatives include flu vaccination pop-up clinics throughout October and weekly confidential STI testing, both offered through Bucknell Student Health.

The flu vaccination pop-ups are held at rotating locations across campus, making it easier for students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated without an appointment. Participants can scan a QR code or fill out a paper form, receive their shot and be on their way. Employees are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card.

At the first clinic on Tuesday, Melissa Allen, registered nurse and health educator at Bucknell Student Health, highlighted to “The Bucknellian” how many members of the community take advantage of the program. “Throughout October, about 1,000 students get a shot at the pop-up clinics, [and] 200–300 staff members,” she said. “These pop-ups, specifically, are very helpful because so many people are busy and this way you don’t have to make an appointment. You can just show up at any time throughout the day when you have time.”

The clinics coincide with the start of flu season, which typically peaks between December and February. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the risk of infection and help protect others. This semester’s schedule includes more than a dozen campus locations, including the Elaine Langone Center, Kenneth Langone Athletics and Recreation Center, Dana Lawn and Bertrand Library. Flyers distributed by Student Health include the full list of dates and times.

In addition to flu vaccinations, Bucknell Student Health continues its partnership with Family Planning Plus to provide free and confidential STI testing every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The clinics screen for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and HIV, with additional tests available for a small fee. Insurance is not billed, and no notifications are sent home, ensuring confidentiality. Health officials emphasize the importance of knowing your status, especially since many STIs present with few or no symptoms. National data shows rising rates of sexually transmitted infections, making preventative care increasingly significant for college students. Both the flu shot pop-ups and STI clinics reflect Bucknell Student Health’s ongoing efforts to make preventative health services accessible and convenient for the campus community.

