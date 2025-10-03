The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
October 3, 2025
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together
October 3, 2025
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage
October 3, 2025
Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester
October 3, 2025
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 3, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
September 26, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
October 3, 2025
Women's Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
October 3, 2025
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
October 3, 2025
Women’s Soccer road dual with Holy Cross ends in draw
October 3, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
October 3, 2025
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer '27
September 26, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 26, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles' coveted "tush push" now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
End the 11:59 deadline
October 3, 2025
Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness
October 3, 2025
Are books inching towards extinction?
October 3, 2025
Is chivalry dead?
October 3, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
October 3, 2025
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
October 3, 2025
Local author releases psychological thriller: “The Faces She Sees”
October 3, 2025
Selena said yes — but not to us
October 3, 2025
Shooting hoops and building bonds with Bucknell Women’s Club Basketball
October 3, 2025
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
October 3, 2025
Meet Bucknell’s new associate dean of health and wellness, Lauren Strunk
September 26, 2025
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
September 26, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
October 3, 2025
CARA CHRISTENSEN

Assignment deadlines are supposed to teach students accountability and structure. But the 11:59 p.m. deadline does neither. Why is this odd time in the middle of the night the norm? Instead of helping students manage their time, it encourages late nights, rushed work and a cycle that benefits no one. It is time to end the 11:59 deadline and move toward a system that makes more sense: due at the start of the following class.

The late-night cut-off is framed as generous, as if professors are giving students every last minute of the day to finish. In reality, it forces students into unproductive habits. When an assignment is due at midnight the night before class, the result is predictable. Students stay up late trying to perfect a paper or problem set, submit it close to the deadline and then show up to class the next day exhausted. If the assignment, for instance, is supposed to prepare us for discussion, why set it at a time that guarantees fatigue?

Friday 11:59 deadlines are just as impractical. Most professors are not grading at midnight, and very few are spending their weekends working through submissions. The weekend ends up being wasted for students too. Instead of using Sunday to catch up, revise or balance multiple classes, we are forced to turn in something by late Friday night that will sit untouched until Monday. If the goal is efficiency, the current system achieves the opposite.

There is also the question of technical fairness. At 11:59, the line between “on time” and “late” is razor thin. A student who submits at 11:58 is fine, while a student at 12:01 might be penalized, even though the assignments are essentially the same. What difference does it really make? A Wi-Fi lag, a laptop glitch or a brief moment of hesitation can create consequences that have nothing to do with the quality of the work. Deadlines should reinforce responsibility rather than punish students for technological accidents or meaningless minutes. Shifting deadlines to the start of class is a cleaner and more logical system. If the assignment is meant to guide discussion, it should be due when the class actually meets. If it is meant to be graded, the professor can collect it then. Students would also be able to take advantage of gaps in between classes to polish or finalize assignments, instead of having to cut off their work at midnight.

This is not about avoiding responsibility. Bucknell students are already some of the busiest people around, juggling full course loads, leadership roles, extracurriculars, jobs, sports practices and social lives. This suggestion would help align deadlines with the realities of campus life so that students can succeed without unnecessary exhaustion. This change would also help reduce the constant low-level fatigue on campus. Midnight deadlines normalize unhealthy work habits. They push students to sacrifice sleep, to treat some nights as an all out crisis and to view productivity side-by-side with staying up as late as possible.

A schedule that respects rest and connects deadlines to class would support better learning and healthier students. The truth is that 11:59 p.m. deadlines are not convenient for people. They exist because they are easy to set, not because they serve an educational purpose. When a rule is enforced simply out of habit, it is worth questioning. If professors want accountability, they should design deadlines that are fair, intentional and tied to the classroom. Bucknell students deserve a system that acknowledges how learning actually works. We show up to class to think, write, debate and connect ideas. Assignments should lead into that process, not undercut it by draining us the night before, because midnight should be for sleeping, not for submitting.

