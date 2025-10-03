Assignment deadlines are supposed to teach students accountability and structure. But the 11:59 p.m. deadline does neither. Why is this odd time in the middle of the night the norm? Instead of helping students manage their time, it encourages late nights, rushed work and a cycle that benefits no one. It is time to end the 11:59 deadline and move toward a system that makes more sense: due at the start of the following class.

The late-night cut-off is framed as generous, as if professors are giving students every last minute of the day to finish. In reality, it forces students into unproductive habits. When an assignment is due at midnight the night before class, the result is predictable. Students stay up late trying to perfect a paper or problem set, submit it close to the deadline and then show up to class the next day exhausted. If the assignment, for instance, is supposed to prepare us for discussion, why set it at a time that guarantees fatigue?

Friday 11:59 deadlines are just as impractical. Most professors are not grading at midnight, and very few are spending their weekends working through submissions. The weekend ends up being wasted for students too. Instead of using Sunday to catch up, revise or balance multiple classes, we are forced to turn in something by late Friday night that will sit untouched until Monday. If the goal is efficiency, the current system achieves the opposite.

There is also the question of technical fairness. At 11:59, the line between “on time” and “late” is razor thin. A student who submits at 11:58 is fine, while a student at 12:01 might be penalized, even though the assignments are essentially the same. What difference does it really make? A Wi-Fi lag, a laptop glitch or a brief moment of hesitation can create consequences that have nothing to do with the quality of the work. Deadlines should reinforce responsibility rather than punish students for technological accidents or meaningless minutes. Shifting deadlines to the start of class is a cleaner and more logical system. If the assignment is meant to guide discussion, it should be due when the class actually meets. If it is meant to be graded, the professor can collect it then. Students would also be able to take advantage of gaps in between classes to polish or finalize assignments, instead of having to cut off their work at midnight.

This is not about avoiding responsibility. Bucknell students are already some of the busiest people around, juggling full course loads, leadership roles, extracurriculars, jobs, sports practices and social lives. This suggestion would help align deadlines with the realities of campus life so that students can succeed without unnecessary exhaustion. This change would also help reduce the constant low-level fatigue on campus. Midnight deadlines normalize unhealthy work habits. They push students to sacrifice sleep, to treat some nights as an all out crisis and to view productivity side-by-side with staying up as late as possible.

A schedule that respects rest and connects deadlines to class would support better learning and healthier students. The truth is that 11:59 p.m. deadlines are not convenient for people. They exist because they are easy to set, not because they serve an educational purpose. When a rule is enforced simply out of habit, it is worth questioning. If professors want accountability, they should design deadlines that are fair, intentional and tied to the classroom. Bucknell students deserve a system that acknowledges how learning actually works. We show up to class to think, write, debate and connect ideas. Assignments should lead into that process, not undercut it by draining us the night before, because midnight should be for sleeping, not for submitting.

