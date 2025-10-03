Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage

The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome modern dance company Ailey II, the second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, on Thursday Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m..

A free pre-performance talk will take place in the Atrium from 6:45-7:15 p.m.

The performance is sponsored, in part, by The Standard Journal.

For more than five decades, Ailey II has merged the spirit and energy of the country’s best early-career dance talent with the passion and artistry of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers.

Story continues below advertisement

Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, the company embodies Alvin Ailey’s pioneering mission to nurture the next generation of talented artists and reach audiences around the world by making dance accessible to all.

Under Artistic Director Francesca Harper’s direction, Ailey II is forging a new path for modern dance—one that’s inclusive, experimental, and transformative.

When at the Weis Center, they will perform three accessible, engaging works: Berry Dreamin’ (Choreography by Chalvar Monteiro), Down the Rabbit Hole (Choreography by Houston Thomas) and Revelations (Choreography by Alvin Ailey).

Ailey II will also present Revelations, an enduring masterpiece by Alvin Ailey. Since its creation in 1960, Revelations has enraptured audiences with the perfect blend of reverent grace and spiritual elation. Alvin Ailey’s signature masterpiece pays homage to and reflects the cultural heritage of African Americans, what Ailey thought of as one of America’s richest treasures — “sometimes sorrowful, sometimes jubilant, but always hopeful.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students (limit 1) and $20 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.

Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at [email protected].

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)