A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
October 3, 2025
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together
October 3, 2025
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage
October 3, 2025
Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester
October 3, 2025
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 3, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
September 26, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
October 3, 2025
Women's Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
October 3, 2025
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
October 3, 2025
Women’s Soccer road dual with Holy Cross ends in draw
October 3, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
October 3, 2025
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer '27
September 26, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 26, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles' coveted "tush push" now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
End the 11:59 deadline
October 3, 2025
Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness
October 3, 2025
Are books inching towards extinction?
October 3, 2025
Is chivalry dead?
October 3, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
October 3, 2025
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
October 3, 2025
Local author releases psychological thriller: “The Faces She Sees”
October 3, 2025
Selena said yes — but not to us
October 3, 2025
Shooting hoops and building bonds with Bucknell Women’s Club Basketball
October 3, 2025
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
October 3, 2025
Meet Bucknell’s new associate dean of health and wellness, Lauren Strunk
September 26, 2025
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
September 26, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage

Staff Reports
October 3, 2025

The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome modern dance company Ailey II, the second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, on Thursday Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m..

A free pre-performance talk will take place in the Atrium from 6:45-7:15 p.m.

The performance is sponsored, in part, by The Standard Journal.

For more than five decades, Ailey II has merged the spirit and energy of the country’s best early-career dance talent with the passion and artistry of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers.

Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, the company embodies Alvin Ailey’s pioneering mission to nurture the next generation of talented artists and reach audiences around the world by making dance accessible to all.

Under Artistic Director Francesca Harper’s direction, Ailey II is forging a new path for modern dance—one that’s inclusive, experimental, and transformative.

When at the Weis Center, they will perform three accessible, engaging works: Berry Dreamin’ (Choreography by Chalvar Monteiro), Down the Rabbit Hole (Choreography by Houston Thomas) and Revelations (Choreography by Alvin Ailey).

Ailey II will also present Revelations, an enduring masterpiece by Alvin Ailey. Since its creation in 1960, Revelations has enraptured audiences with the perfect blend of reverent grace and spiritual elation. Alvin Ailey’s signature masterpiece pays homage to and reflects the cultural heritage of African Americans, what Ailey thought of as one of America’s richest treasures — “sometimes sorrowful, sometimes jubilant, but always hopeful.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students (limit 1) and $20 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.

Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at [email protected].

