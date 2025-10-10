Bucknell alumni return for a discussion on pursuing an MFA

What is an MFA? This seemed to be the question of the day on Oct. 2. An MFA, or Master of Fine Arts degree, is a graduate-level degree that focuses on refining a specific artistic craft– in this case, creative writing. While some may dismiss this degree as “impractical,” this recent panel challenged that notion, thoughtfully weighing the pros and cons of pursuing an MFA.

Three alumni speakers visited to discuss their MFA experiences and share writing samples. Beginning earlier in the day, Associate Professor of English Creative Writing Joe Scapellato led an MFA panel. This Q&A discussion introduced Julia Cirillo ’20, Amber Cutler ’24 and Mercedes Rodriguez ’23, recent graduates from Bucknell University. These decorated writers provided insight on achieving an MFA, which turns out to be a competitive process. During the application process, the writers sought out professors in various creative writing topics. The authors suggested submitting portfolios of work that demonstrate passionate writing, as that will lead to the “right” program for that applicant and their work. Although students can personalize their applications for a certain professor, the authors noted that there is an entire panel that reviews applicants, and students might not work with the professor of their choice. Out of the schools the three authors applied to, they achieved between 8% and 60% acceptance rate. This is surprising as they are all accomplished writers including Rodriguez who is published in New England Review, Washington Square Review, New Delta Review, wildness, Bellingham Review, Los Angeles Review of Books and more.

The writers discussed their respective two to three year MFA programs, sharing unique nuances. “We encourage each other to write poorly,” Rodriguez humorously noted. The three authors found their programs to be less structured than they had been at prior institutions, giving them more autonomy and freedom to express themselves and narrow their craft types. They found that there were less writing exercises and practices, and at times they were left wanting more structure and exposure to styles. However, they were just expected to write. Cutler mentioned that rather than blocking time for inspiration, she would write every spare chance she got, commenting, “less is more.” They had agency in what they wrote and shared with their classes. Rodriguez shared, “If I’m burnt out, if I’m not feeling it, I just won’t [write],” explaining how they combat writer’s block.

All three writers shared their appreciation for the time their programs dedicated to writing. Although they found that a career after was not a huge priority for all programs, they still came out prepared. While attaining an MFA does not guarantee anything for a future career, Cirillo and Rodriguez found that the degree ended up being practical.

Later that night, after the panel, the alumnus shared works of their own. Cirillo began with an excerpt from her novel “The Dog Walker”, spinning a web of nuanced ideas with unique characters and perspectives. Next, Cutler shared an inspiringly vulnerable and emotional piece titled “Dear Bunny.” She held the room in the palm of her hand, silent and entranced by her verbal maneuvers. Finally, Rodriguez ended the night with a series of poems, beginning with “Diabetes.” Though they noted that their work was depressing, their eloquence was undeniable.

To follow the readings, there was a brief Q&A session once more. The audience and authors were given a few moments to digest the works, taking in the vulnerability behind each piece. In accordance with this, Cutler aptly shared, “If it hurts, let it breathe.” And to that, Rodriguez added, “[Writing] can be cathartic, but it’s not therapy.” All in all, the day was truly inspiring, seeing these writers demonstrate their brilliance both through their question responses as well as their works of art. One last inspiring piece came from Rodriguez again, as they said the most important thing is to appreciate your past self for “being brave enough to write.”

