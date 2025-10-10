Bucknell team wins international prize for text encoding ingenuity

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Bucknell alumni return for a discussion on pursuing an MFA
October 10, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 10, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 3, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
September 26, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Football finds magic late to take down Richmond for second straight win
October 10, 2025
Volleyball downs Loyola, swept by American
October 10, 2025
Men’s Soccer takes down Army thanks to last-second goal
October 10, 2025
Field Hockey picks up victory over Holy Cross
October 10, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 10, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 3, 2025
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 26, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 10, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 26, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
The power of a second language
October 10, 2025
When belonging fails to belong
October 10, 2025
Maybe we’ve had enough updates.
October 10, 2025
FoodTok’s Wagyu and caviar obsession and why food content needs to change
October 10, 2025
Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl”: What went wrong?
October 10, 2025
Banned Books Week: A celebration of the freedom to read
October 10, 2025
The culture of binge vs. weekly episodes: How it shapes the way we connect
October 10, 2025
“Stray Dog” at the campus theatre
October 10, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 10, 2025
Discover Lewisburg beyond Bucknell’s gates
October 10, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Abby Hausner
Shooting hoops and building bonds with Bucknell Women’s Club Basketball
October 3, 2025
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
October 3, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Bucknell team wins international prize for text encoding ingenuity

Staff Reports
October 10, 2025

Bucknell University collaborators on LEAF-Writer Commons— a standalone semantic code editor and writing component of the Linked Editorial Academic Framework (LEAF) —were part of the team awarded the international 2025 Rahtz Prize for TEIIngenuity. This annual award recognizes innovative and impactful contributions to digital scholarship through the use of Text Encoding Initiative (TEI) standards. Bucknell’s LEAF project represents the first U.S.-based installation of the Linked Editorial Academic Framework virtual research environment.

LEAF-Writer Commons was developed in collaboration with the Collaboratory for Writing and Research on Culture (CWRC) and colleagues at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom. The platform assists researchers in producing, publishing and preserving digital scholarly editions and collections, providing a flexible, standards-driven environment for research and teaching.

Examples of projects on campus using the LEAF-writer component include:

  • Suzette Numérique (Professor John Westbrook), a digital edition of a 19th-century French primary school textbook for girls
  • The Heresies Project (Professor Roger Rothman, Professor Erica Delsandro, Diane Jakacki, digital scholarship coordinator), a preservation and research resource for the 20th-century Second Wave Feminist journal “Heresies”
  • The John F. Zeller Papers (Susan Falciani Maldonado, University archivist), a collection of the correspondence of John F. Zeller III, Class of 1941, professor, administrator and ultimately acting president of the University

“Bucknell faculty have found the tool to be invaluable, and students partnering with faculty have presented work in LEAF at international conferences,” says Katherine Furlong, dean of library services.

Story continues below advertisement

LEAF-Writer is freely available worldwide and supports a multitude of languages, including Arabic and Hebrew — a technically challenging feature that expands its accessibility. The platform is open-source, open-access and researcher-led, reflecting Bucknell’s commitment to advancing knowledge for the public good. Already in use by research projects and in classrooms across South America, Europe and North America, the tool embodies the University’s effort to merge the liberal arts with technology and innovation.

“We celebrate this recognition. It hits on our global reach, undergraduate research, faculty partnerships and innovative excellence,” Furlong says. “This is international recognition for the reach of the work that we do right here at Bucknell.”

The LEAF at Bucknell initiative is part of the Liberal Arts Based Digital Editions Publishing Cooperative (LAB Cooperative). It’s funded by two grants from the Mellon Foundation in partnership with the National Historical Publications and Records Commission: a Digital Edition Publishing Cooperatives planning grant in 2018 and an implementation grant from 2020 to 2023.

The LAB Cooperative is committed to helping scholars and students learn and apply best practices for digital analysis, annotation and preservation; ensuring that digital content is produced responsibly and respectfully; and recognizing that scholarship is built through collaboration across disciplines and roles.

Bucknell student fellows, including current student Justin Verlin ’27, computer science & engineering; and recent graduates Viveka Kurup ’25, Rachel Milio ’22, Jaehoon Pyon ’23 and Rebecca Heintzelman ’24 contributed to the development of the LEAF Turning Engine, a valuable feature that enhances the platform.

“This award affirms the vision and collaboration behind LEAF-Writer, as well as the values of accessibility and sustainability at the heart of the LAB Cooperative,” says Diane Jakacki, digital scholarship coordinator, library services and principal investigator on the project. “It is especially meaningful to see our students’ contributions acknowledged on the global stage, demonstrating that Bucknell undergraduates are helping to shape the future of digital scholarship.

“This is a wonderful achievement and demonstrates the value of researcher-led software development and the impact such tools can have to support scholars and students,” she adds.

