The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Bucknell alumni return for a discussion on pursuing an MFA
Bucknell alumni return for a discussion on pursuing an MFA
October 10, 2025
Bucknell Literary Studies department celebrates banned books week
October 10, 2025
Tim Pavlechko ’91 M’93 named VP for Athletics & Recreation
October 10, 2025
Bucknell team wins international prize for text encoding ingenuity
October 10, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 10, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 3, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
September 26, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Football finds magic late to take down Richmond for second straight win
Football finds magic late to take down Richmond for second straight win
October 10, 2025
Volleyball downs Loyola, swept by American
Volleyball downs Loyola, swept by American
October 10, 2025
Men's Soccer takes down Army thanks to last-second goal
Men’s Soccer takes down Army thanks to last-second goal
October 10, 2025
Field Hockey picks up victory over Holy Cross
October 10, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 10, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 3, 2025
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer '27
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 26, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 10, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 26, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles' coveted "tush push" now under intense scrutiny
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
The power of a second language
October 10, 2025
When belonging fails to belong
October 10, 2025
Maybe we’ve had enough updates.
October 10, 2025
FoodTok’s Wagyu and caviar obsession and why food content needs to change
October 10, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl": What went wrong?
Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl”: What went wrong?
October 10, 2025
Banned Books Week: A celebration of the freedom to read
October 10, 2025
The culture of binge vs. weekly episodes: How it shapes the way we connect
October 10, 2025
“Stray Dog” at the campus theatre
October 10, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 10, 2025
Discover Lewisburg beyond Bucknell’s gates
Discover Lewisburg beyond Bucknell’s gates
October 10, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Abby Hausner
Shooting hoops and building bonds with Bucknell Women’s Club Basketball
October 3, 2025
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
October 3, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Breaking the Bubble (10/10)

Caden Purcell, Staff Writer
October 10, 2025

Domestic

About a week ago, the Federal Government shut down after lawmakers failed to agree on a spending bill. All non-essential workers have been furloughed and essential workers will have to work without pay. The impact of the staffing shortages has been seen on airports this week, with several delayed flights due to shortages in air traffic controllers, who are federal employees. Medicare and Medicaid payments may also be delayed. Once a spending bill is passed, essential workers will receive backpay for the work they performed during the shutdown. The longest and most recent shutdown occurred in December of 2018 and lasted until January of 2019.

ChatGPT creator, OpenAI, recently held its OpenAI DevDay. Improvements announced include the ability to build apps and call apps inside of ChatGPT, a developer kit to build and deploy AI agents, an updated Codex (a software engineering model) and more AI models available to use in the API. This comes about a week after OpenAI publicly released Sora 2, an updated version of its AI image and video generation platform, which is already under scrutiny for the way it approaches copyrighted works.

 

Story continues below advertisement

International

Nobel Prizes for 2025 were announced this week. John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis won the prize in physics for their work on the behavior of subatomic particles in a phenomenon known as quantum tunneling. This occurs when a particle is able to pass through an energy barrier that it otherwise should not have the energy to do. Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi won the prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on the human body’s immune system. The Nobel Assembly’s news release concludes that their discoveries “launched the field of peripheral tolerance, spurring the development of medical treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.” 

Due to a blizzard on Mount Everest, around 900 hikers, guides and other stranded staff members have been rescued. Due to the freezing weather, some were being treated for hypothermia. The blizzard occurred during a weeklong holiday in China, celebrating the rule of the Communist Party. According to a local guide, such a storm is unusual this early in the season.

(Visited 21 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking the Bubble
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/02/2025)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
More in News
Bucknell alumni return for a discussion on pursuing an MFA
Bucknell alumni return for a discussion on pursuing an MFA
Bucknell Literary Studies department celebrates banned books week
Tim Pavlechko '91 M'93 named VP for Athletics & Recreation
Bucknell team wins international prize for text encoding ingenuity
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together