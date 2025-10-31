The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
October 30, 2025
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
October 30, 2025
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life
October 30, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
October 30, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
October 23, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 9, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 2, 2025
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
October 30, 2025
Field Hockey wins on senior day
October 30, 2025
Women’s Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
October 30, 2025
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic '26
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
October 23, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 9, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 2, 2025
Penn State takes on Ohio State
Penn State takes on Ohio State
October 30, 2025
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
October 23, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 9, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 25, 2025
Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!
October 30, 2025
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview
October 30, 2025
The things we learn about each other
October 30, 2025
Seasonal depression is made up and a Netflix marketing tactic
October 30, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
October 30, 2025
“IT: Welcome to Derry” pilot: Pennywise returns in this gruesome prequel
October 30, 2025
Do you want to play a game? Visiting the “Scream” franchise one movie at a time!
October 30, 2025
Diwali at Bucknell: A celebration of light, love, and home
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
October 23, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 9, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 10, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 10, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Breaking the Bubble (10/31)

Caden Purcell, Staff Writer
October 30, 2025

Domestic

In order to make way for President Trump’s new ballroom, the East Wing of the White House is now gone. The project is expected to cost $300 million. The East Wing housed a visitor’s entrance, a movie theater and offices, primarily for the First Lady and her staff. The modern-day East Wing was constructed in 1942 and faced criticism for being an unnecessary expenditure. Now, its demolition is being criticized for being too hasty. The East Room (now demolished) was the largest room in the White House and was able to seat only about 200, forcing Presidents to host large events outdoors. The new 90,000 square foot ballroom is expected to seat well over 650 people and will be privately funded.

On Tuesday, Adobe announced several updates to its products, with a heavy emphasis on its AI tool, Firefly. Now, Firefly has support for custom AI models, additional image editing features and the ability to generate soundtracks and speech. Generate Soundtrack will take an uploaded video and suggest a prompt to use to create the soundtrack. Generate Speech can take text and transform it into spoken words, with the ability to add different emotions to specific parts. A new, web-based video editor with Firefly integration has also been announced and is in private beta.

 

Story continues below advertisement

International

Hurricane Melissa is bringing destruction as a Category 5 hurricane to Jamaica and parts of the Caribbean, with wind speeds as high as 185 mph. The storm is slow moving, which will lead to extensive flooding and around 3ft of rainfall. Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, said he wasn’t certain if there was “any infrastructure within this region that could withstand” the storm. Officials expect around 50,000 to be displaced, but just under 15,000 individuals had evacuated to shelters. Hurricane Melissa marks the first time a Category 5 hurricane will hit modern-day Jamaica. The hurricane will then head towards Cuba, where a storm surge of several feet is expected.

A Picasso work titled “Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat” recently sold for $37 million. The painting depicts Picasso’s partner, Dora Maar, and was painted as the relationship came to an end. First purchased in 1944, the artwork has remained in a family collection until now, with a black-and-white photograph being the only public representation of it in the general artistic sphere. The piece was auctioned off at the Hôtel Drouot auction venue in Paris and was the priciest artwork sold in France this year. 

(Visited 39 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking the Bubble
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
More in News
Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life
ACA hosts 701 night market
ACA hosts 701 night market
Fall Fest in full swing