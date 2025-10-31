The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
October 30, 2025
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
October 30, 2025
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life
October 30, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
October 30, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
October 23, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 9, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 2, 2025
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
October 30, 2025
Field Hockey wins on senior day
October 30, 2025
Women’s Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
October 30, 2025
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic '26
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
October 23, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 9, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
October 2, 2025
Penn State takes on Ohio State
October 30, 2025
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
October 23, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 9, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 25, 2025
Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!
October 30, 2025
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview
October 30, 2025
The things we learn about each other
October 30, 2025
Seasonal depression is made up and a Netflix marketing tactic
October 30, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
October 30, 2025
“IT: Welcome to Derry” pilot: Pennywise returns in this gruesome prequel
October 30, 2025
Do you want to play a game? Visiting the “Scream” franchise one movie at a time!
October 30, 2025
Diwali at Bucknell: A celebration of light, love, and home
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
October 23, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 9, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 10, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 10, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions

Marketing Staff Reports
October 30, 2025
Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University

Nearly four decades after overcoming her own struggles with addiction, Bucknell University Professor of Psychology Judy Grisel is trying to help others avoid the same pain. Through her education, decades of research and her New York Times bestselling book “Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction,” Grisel has worked to illuminate the biological roots of addiction and the human stories behind it.

Now, with the launch of TrueWeed.org, she is taking that work one step further— creating a direct way to share clear, research-based information about cannabis use and addiction with young people around the world. The site is part of the broader TrueDrugs project, a nonprofit research and education initiative founded by Grisel earlier this year to empower healthy choices about addictive substances and behaviors.

Supported by Bucknell and private donations, TrueDrugs aims to close the gap between scientific knowledge and public understanding of addiction research, particularly among adolescents and young adults. The project translates complex scientific findings found in top-tier research journals into clear, accessible resources designed to help people make evidence-based decisions about substance use.

“We believe this is important work because people need accurate information to make healthy choices,” says Grisel. “More than one in three people in the U.S. will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime, and most begin using during adolescence— a period of brain development that is ripe for the use and abuse of mind-altering drugs. Lack of knowledge, or misinformation, among teens therefore leads directly to more suffering.”

At the core of TrueWeed.org is a global network of student volunteers led by Grisel. The project began with 10 Bucknell students and has expanded to include volunteers from Switzerland, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada. Currently, 15 Bucknell students are working on the project. Students collaborate in small, interdisciplinary teams (including psychology, neuroscience, engineering, economics and management majors) to analyze scientific papers, interpret findings and present them in language young audiences can understand.

“Small groups of students carefully read a recent scientific paper and work together and with me to understand the hypotheses, methods, results and broader implications of the study, as well as to brainstorm ways to make this information accessible for other young people,” Grisel says.

The resulting content appears on digital platforms popular with teens and young adults, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Bluesky. All written and digital materials are created and refined by students with faculty support to be easily understood.

TrueWeed.org is the first in a series of planned sites under the TrueDrugs umbrella, each addressing a different substance or addictive behavior. Future websites will include TrueDope.org for opiate research, TrueDrink.org for alcohol studies and others dedicated to the science of specific addictions.

“The main focus of the project is social media because that’s where most young people get their information,” Grisel says. “It’s really designed to be educational and outreach-oriented— not persuasive, just informative.”

The TrueDrugs initiative has drawn support from several national leaders in addiction research and prevention.

The project’s visual identity was developed by Bucknell alumna Lena Miskulin ’18, who illustrated Grisel’s book. The team also includes part-time content manager Ash Little, a former professional journalist, who helps oversee communications and student coordination. The group also collaborates with Bucknell’s Dominguez Center for Data Science to apply data tools that analyze engagement and refine outreach strategies.

A behavioral neuroscientist whose research focuses on the biological bases of addiction, Grisel says TrueWeed.org reflects her ongoing mission to make scientific findings relevant and understandable for those who need them most.

“There are plenty of websites aimed at parents. I want to reach young people in order to help them understand and appreciate scientific evidence and to share it with others,” Grisel says.

By combining scientific rigor with clear communication, this initiative will narrow the growing gap between research and real-world understanding of addiction.

