Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
October 30, 2025
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
October 30, 2025
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen's classic to life
October 30, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman '86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
October 30, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
October 23, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 9, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 2, 2025
Men's tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
October 30, 2025
Field Hockey wins on senior day
October 30, 2025
Women's Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
October 30, 2025
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic '26
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete '27
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
October 23, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV '26
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 9, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 2, 2025
Penn State takes on Ohio State
Penn State takes on Ohio State
October 30, 2025
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
October 23, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 9, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 25, 2025
Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!
October 30, 2025
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview
October 30, 2025
The things we learn about each other
October 30, 2025
Seasonal depression is made up and a Netflix marketing tactic
October 30, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Athaliah's spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
October 30, 2025
"IT: Welcome to Derry" pilot: Pennywise returns in this gruesome prequel
October 30, 2025
Do you want to play a game? Visiting the "Scream" franchise one movie at a time!
October 30, 2025
Diwali at Bucknell: A celebration of light, love, and home
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell's late-night food truck
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
October 23, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 9, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 10, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 10, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men's Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life

Emily Kate Wisnesky, Contributing Writer
October 30, 2025

Do you suffer from an unshakeable urge to don a daydress, sip a cup of tea and chew on a bit of gossip while falling madly in love? Do you often find yourself butting heads with your older sister, who’s just too sensible, or your younger sister, who’s overly sensitive? If you’ve fallen victim to this ailment, hopefully you had the chance to catch “Sense and Sensibility” at the Harvey Powers Theatre. The show provided a perfect dose of 18th century humor and scandal for all those in need. 

“Sense and Sensibility” took to the stage October 24-27 as Bucknell University’s Department of Theatre & Dance fall mainstage performance. The play, written by Kate Hamill based on Jane Austen’s book, was directed by Anjalee Deshpande Hutchinson, Presidential Professor of Theatre & Dance, and assistant directors Aisling McGrath ’26 and Alex Schajer ’27. 

“Sense and Sensibility” tells the story of the Dashwoods, who were left nearly penniless after the death of their dear husband and father, Henry Dashwood. As the curtain opened, the audience was greeted by a chorus of gossips. They were interrupted by a THUD when the body of Mr. Dashwood plummeted from the ceiling. The audience erupted in gasps and shrieks, but soon started giggling when the characters went right back to their lives. 

John Dashwood, the half brother of Elinor, Marianne and Margaret, provides the girls and their mother with a generous £50 from time-to-time. He was coerced to the pittance by his nagging wife, Fanny, played by sophomore Rachel Klemm ’28. She brought the perfect amount of drama to the role with her exasperated body language and squawking lines. 

The Dashwood women move to a cottage owned by Sir John Middleton, a boisterous character played by sophomore Austin Alvarez ’28. His nosy mother-in-law, Mrs. Jennings (played by sophomore Sasha Shectman ’28), lives with them, as well. 

The eldest Dashwood sisters– to the great amusement of Mrs. Dashwood and Margaret– soon acquire a number of suitors. Elinor, played by senior Ana Eckert ’26, is the practical, sober-minded sister. With much reluctance, she falls for the awkward, yet kind Edward Ferrars, who is Fanny’s brother. Eckert embodied the resoluteness of the oldest sister, but also allowed the character’s guard to drop at times, clearing the way for Elinor to eventually succumb to love. 

Sophomore Abby Spitzmiller ’28 took on the role of Marianne– the bubbly, humorous romantic sister. Spitzmiller brought the middle sister to life with her fervorous acting. She took every chance possible to make the audience laugh. Marianne is presented with two options: John Willoughby (played by junior Trevor Seymour ’27), a Prince Charming-like hunter who rescues her from a storm, or Colonel Brandon (played by senior Matthew Alexander ’26), whose matured age and stoicity makes him much less desirable. 

Marianne’s love life claims the plot when Willoughby leaves her suddenly. They reconnect at a ball, where Willoughby reveals that he has another woman. The lights turned green, the ensemble’s dancing became stomping and the music became disjunctive, punctuating Marianne’s heartbreak. 

Meanwhile, Elinor suffers a much more quiet heartbreak when she finds out that Edward is already engaged. He is to be married to Miss Lucy Steele, a greedy priss played by senior Tessa Brizhik ’26. Brizhik’s portrayal created a satirical villain the audience loved to hate. 

Watching all of the aristocratic drama unfold are Mrs. Dashwood and youngest sister Margaret, played by senior Paige Gilmartin ’26 and junior Zoe Fleury ’27. The two brought comedic relief to the plot in the most serious situations. 

The crew’s work was another notable aspect of the performance. The set was very creative, and scene changes were accompanied by instrumental versions of popular songs like “Love Story,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Africa.” The wardrobe team also did an exceptional job with costumes, hair, makeup and the number of quick changes, as most actors took on multiple roles. 

Ultimately, the sisters realize that they are not just a sum of their own qualities, but products of each others’, as well. As noted by director Hutchinson, “It isn’t until they really see each other as reflections instead of opposites that they can grow to allow romantic love to also enter their lives.” 

The show closes with a brief, but touching wedding scene as the sisters claim their unforeseen happy endings– Elinor with Edward and Marianne with Colonel Brandon. Simply put, “Sense and Sensibility” was a charming, hilarious and skillful rendition of the classic.

