Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!

Updating your wardrobe this fall? Let me give you some advice from a self-proclaimed fashion critic and fervent fall enthusiast.

‘Tis the season, unfortunately, for flannels, flare leggings and the ever-dreaded combination of basketball shorts and hoodies (you know who you are). While I can sympathize with the struggle of trading the warmth of your bed for the chill of an autumn morning, especially when arising for those painful 8-a.m.s, I must nevertheless stress that an early-morning seminar does not justify committing a fashion crime.

If you enjoy when your dress reflects your seasonal depression, then please, by all means, keep wearing those pajama pants. Alternatively, though, you could take my advice. I have seven quick tips for elevating your autumn attire. Set your alarm just ten minutes earlier and with my suggestions, you might just draw your classroom crush’s eye. More importantly, you may start to see fall as a fashion opportunity, not an excuse to wear slippers in public.

I am an ardent supporter of the power of a sundress and as a proud Minnesotan, I will boldly wear a dress until the grass turns white in the mornings. However, for those less brave in this frigid Pennsylvanian weather, I have refined my suggestions to lower the risk of frostbite.

Here are my seven tips for a simple yet classy seasonal wardrobe:

Swap the sundresses for a mini or maxi skirt paired with a fuzzy cropped or baggy sweater. Still too cold? Add black tights with fleece lining. Choose neutral tones over bright floral patterns—black, browns, gray, beige and off-white. A festive yellow, red, navy or forest green can bring a bit more color and accentuate your eyes. Keep the plaid on your pants, not on your jacket. The flannel trend must die, but checkered pants and skirts deserve a revival. Replace your flannels with a bomber jacket, leather jacket, lightweight cardigan or tweed blazer. A tank top or fitted crop-top works perfectly underneath. Corduroy pants are one ‘80s trend that maybe our parents shouldn’t have abandoned. This warmer option looks slightly more professional and will help you stand out in a sea of blue denim. Sparkly gold jewelry, like large dangling earrings, paired with a smooth updo—no more messy buns—can raise any outfit from basic to eye-catching. The UGG slippers are comfortable, but boots with a slight heel (just enough to not slow you down) will convey to others that you expect to be taken seriously. Fluffy earmuffs, when the wind becomes too cold, will warm your ears without disrupting your hair.

I apologize for my bluntness if these opinions have offended you. I must qualify that every student can—and ought to—dress for themselves, not the approval of others. In fact, I endorse fashion as a means to boost your confidence through self-expression, comfort and pride in your own reflection. My tips for an autumn wardrobe stem from that opinion.

I do, however, firmly believe in elevating your dress to elevate your spirits as the days grow shorter and the wind grows colder. You will leave the comfort of your dorm room ready to conquer the day, however the weather may turn. Furthermore, that confidence you gain will be far more attractive (to others and yourself) than the pattern of your skirt or the shoes on your feet. In pursuit of such confidence, you may consider applying these pointed suggestions. Some days, the pajama pants and slippers may be all your tired, shivering body can tolerate; other days, you may find those corduroys appealing. Trust me; on those latter days, your mood, your productivity and your overall self-esteem will prove my point: those extra ten minutes are worth the inconvenience.

