A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion

Sojka Pavilion was packed with excitement on Saturday, Oct. 25, as students and community members gathered for Bucknell’s fall concert featuring hip-hop artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Doors opened at 6 p.m., and the event, free for students and open to the public, drew one of the largest turnouts of the semester.

Announced in early October, the concert quickly became one of the most anticipated campus events of the fall. Long lines formed outside Sojka as students waited eagerly to hear the New York rapper perform some of his biggest hits live. Before the show began, the DJ kept the crowd energized with a lively pre-show set. Dari Dimitrova ’26 commented that “The music the DJ was playing prior to the concert beginning was great and definitely got the crowd pumped and ready for A Boogie.”

“I absolutely loved the energy,” said Deja Waheed ’27. “The concert was great after we finally got through the long wait and line. Getting to hear ‘Secrets’ live made it all worth it.”

A Boogie, whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose, rose to fame with his 2016 mixtape “Artist” and has since become one of the most recognizable figures in modern hip-hop. Known for blending melodic rap and R&B, his hits include “Drowning,” “Swervin” and “Timeless.”

The setlist featured a mix of fan favorites and deep cuts, including “My Shit,” “Wild Thots,” “Friend Zone,” “Ransom,” “Timeless,” “Swervin,” “Startender,” “Me and My Guitar,” “DTB,” “Just Like Me,” “Jungle,” “Drowning,” “Still Think About U” and more. The concert lasted about an hour, but the crowd’s enthusiasm never faded.

The audience was especially animated during “My Shit,” “Timeless” and “Me and My Guitar,” with fans jumping, singing along and waving their phone flashlights. A spontaneous mosh pit broke out during “Drowning,” while others chose to enjoy the performance from the bleachers.

Some attendees mentioned the intensity of the crowd but still praised the overall experience. “I hated all the pushing during the concert,” said Saniya Cheatom ’27, who also attended a meet-and-greet afterward. “But I loved meeting A Boogie.”

For others, the night was a highlight of the semester. “It was so cool hearing some of his more popular songs live,” said Aminah Barry ’28.

With his mix of emotional lyrics and energetic stage presence, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie delivered a performance that kept Sojka Pavilion buzzing long after the final song ended. He closed out the night with his latest single, “Part of Me,” leaving the crowd cheering for more.

