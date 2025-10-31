The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
October 30, 2025
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
October 30, 2025
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life
October 30, 2025
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
October 30, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
October 23, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 9, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 2, 2025
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
October 30, 2025
Field Hockey wins on senior day
October 30, 2025
Women’s Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
October 30, 2025
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic '26
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
October 23, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 9, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
October 2, 2025
Penn State takes on Ohio State
October 30, 2025
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
October 23, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 9, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 25, 2025
Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!
October 30, 2025
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview
October 30, 2025
The things we learn about each other
October 30, 2025
Seasonal depression is made up and a Netflix marketing tactic
October 30, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
October 30, 2025
“IT: Welcome to Derry” pilot: Pennywise returns in this gruesome prequel
October 30, 2025
Do you want to play a game? Visiting the “Scream” franchise one movie at a time!
October 30, 2025
Diwali at Bucknell: A celebration of light, love, and home
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
October 23, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 9, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 10, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 10, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
October 30, 2025
Sojka Pavilion was packed with excitement on Saturday, Oct. 25, as students and community members gathered for Bucknell’s fall concert featuring hip-hop artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Doors opened at 6 p.m., and the event, free for students and open to the public, drew one of the largest turnouts of the semester.

Announced in early October, the concert quickly became one of the most anticipated campus events of the fall. Long lines formed outside Sojka as students waited eagerly to hear the New York rapper perform some of his biggest hits live. Before the show began, the DJ kept the crowd energized with a lively pre-show set. Dari Dimitrova ’26 commented that “The music the DJ was playing prior to the concert beginning was great and definitely got the crowd pumped and ready for A Boogie.”

“I absolutely loved the energy,” said Deja Waheed ’27. “The concert was great after we finally got through the long wait and line. Getting to hear ‘Secrets’ live made it all worth it.”

A Boogie, whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose, rose to fame with his 2016 mixtape “Artist” and has since become one of the most recognizable figures in modern hip-hop. Known for blending melodic rap and R&B, his hits include “Drowning,” “Swervin” and “Timeless.”

The setlist featured a mix of fan favorites and deep cuts, including “My Shit,” “Wild Thots,” “Friend Zone,” “Ransom,” “Timeless,” “Swervin,” “Startender,” “Me and My Guitar,” “DTB,” “Just Like Me,” “Jungle,” “Drowning,” “Still Think About U and more. The concert lasted about an hour, but the crowd’s enthusiasm never faded.

The audience was especially animated during “My Shit,” “Timeless” and “Me and My Guitar,” with fans jumping, singing along and waving their phone flashlights. A spontaneous mosh pit broke out during “Drowning,” while others chose to enjoy the performance from the bleachers.

Some attendees mentioned the intensity of the crowd but still praised the overall experience. “I hated all the pushing during the concert,” said Saniya Cheatom ’27, who also attended a meet-and-greet afterward. “But I loved meeting A Boogie.”

For others, the night was a highlight of the semester. “It was so cool hearing some of his more popular songs live,” said Aminah Barry ’28.

With his mix of emotional lyrics and energetic stage presence, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie delivered a performance that kept Sojka Pavilion buzzing long after the final song ended. He closed out the night with his latest single, Part of Me,leaving the crowd cheering for more.

