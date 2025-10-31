The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
October 30, 2025
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
October 30, 2025
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life
October 30, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
October 30, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
October 23, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 9, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 2, 2025
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
October 30, 2025
Field Hockey wins on senior day
October 30, 2025
Women’s Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
October 30, 2025
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic '26
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
October 23, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 9, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
October 2, 2025
Penn State takes on Ohio State
October 30, 2025
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
October 23, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 9, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 25, 2025
Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!
October 30, 2025
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview
October 30, 2025
The things we learn about each other
October 30, 2025
Seasonal depression is made up and a Netflix marketing tactic
October 30, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
October 30, 2025
“IT: Welcome to Derry” pilot: Pennywise returns in this gruesome prequel
October 30, 2025
Do you want to play a game? Visiting the “Scream” franchise one movie at a time!
October 30, 2025
Diwali at Bucknell: A celebration of light, love, and home
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
October 23, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 9, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 10, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 10, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview

Shaheryar Asghar, Arts & Culture Co-Editor
October 30, 2025

Aura

Last semester, a senior I deeply admire, Virginia Hostetter ’25, told me, “It’s one of the most meaningful courses I’ve taken here.” She was speaking about the Mindfulness Meditation course taught by Professor Kim Daubman. The sincerity in her voice stayed with me, and I knew that I wanted to experience what she had found. When Professor Daubman kindly granted me special permission to enroll this semester, I was overjoyed and grateful.

Beginning on October 1, our small class met each week to practice, read, and reflect together. Our main text was The Mindful Twenty-Something, a thoughtful companion that guided our understanding of what it means to live with awareness. Each week followed a steady rhythm. We would arrive, leave behind the noise of the day, and dedicate time to being fully present with our breath, our bodies, and our thoughts. That space quickly became one of the few places on campus where stillness was not only encouraged but embraced.

We started with the simplest practices. Belly breathing allowed me to pay attention to how the body moves with each breath. The body scan revealed small pockets of tension I did not even know existed. The instruction was never to fix anything but simply to notice. That small shift in perspective, from reacting to observing, began to change how I experienced everything around me.

As the semester progressed, we explored more dynamic practices such as walking meditation and dynamic breathing. They carried an energy that kept us alert yet calm. I loved walking meditation most of all because it transformed something as ordinary as walking into an act of deep attention. You start to notice how your feet touch the ground, how the air feels on your skin, and how your mind slowly settles into rhythm with your steps.

Some of the most memorable sessions were playful and surprising. Mindful eating encouraged us to slow down and truly taste our food. Something as simple as savoring a piece of fruit became a lesson in patience and gratitude. Another exercise involved labeling thoughts and emotions, giving words to what we often overlook. Recognizing a thought as “worry” or an emotion as “irritation” creates space between you and the feeling, allowing you to choose how to respond. These lessons were not abstract. They quietly entered daily life and began to shape it from within.

Outside of class, we maintained mindfulness logs, gratitude journals, and weekly reflections. Writing down three small things I was thankful for each day brought unexpected light into busy weeks. When things felt overwhelming, I could always return to those pages. They reminded me that even on difficult days, there were still reasons to feel grounded and hopeful. Gratitude became my way of reconnecting with joy.

Gradually, mindfulness began to influence how I handled challenges. When assignments piled up or meetings overlapped, I learned to take a breath before reacting. That pause, brief as it was, changed everything. It gave me clarity and calm. The class did not remove the stress of college life, but it gave me tools to face it with steadiness. I began sleeping better, focusing longer, and finding comfort in simple acts like noticing the sky or sharing silence with a friend.

Our classroom community added another dimension to the experience. Everyone participated openly, sharing what worked for them and what did not. No one tried to appear perfect. We spoke with honesty and listened with compassion. Hearing how others experienced mindfulness helped me see its many forms. Some found peace in silence, others in motion, but all of us shared the same desire to live more fully and kindly.

The silent retreat at the end of the course was one of the most moving experiences I have had at Bucknell. We gathered in a quiet space, put away our phones, and practiced everything we had learned. Before we began, Professor Daubman said, “Silence connects people the most because it silences the ego.” I understood those words only after living them. In that silence, the room felt deeply alive. We were connected not by conversation but by presence. Every small movement and gesture carried meaning. When someone adjusted a chair or poured tea, the act felt gentle and human. The silence was not empty; it was full of care.

That day taught me that mindfulness is not about escaping the world but about meeting it more fully. It shows you how to live with attention, patience, and grace. It helps you see that slowing down does not mean falling behind. It means allowing yourself to experience what is already here.

The Mindful Twenty-Something offered scientific insights and practical reflections that made these ideas accessible. It reminded us that mindfulness is a skill, not a personality trait. Anyone can learn to be present with time and effort. This understanding took away the pressure to be perfect and replaced it with curiosity. We were encouraged to adapt practices to our lives, to try shorter meditations or different times of day, and to experiment until we found what worked best.

If you are considering taking this course, know that it is more than an academic experience. It is an invitation to pause and to listen. Each session is an hour and a half of stillness, reflection, and gentle discovery. You will leave not only with knowledge but with a new way of relating to your thoughts and emotions. Professor Daubman will offer two sessions next semester, and if you can find a place in one of them, I cannot recommend it enough. If not, the Tuesday sessions offer the same meaningful opportunity to begin this journey.

At the end of it all, I realized that mindfulness is not just about meditation. It is about being alive to each moment, however ordinary it may seem. It teaches that there is peace even in the midst of movement and that gratitude can be a steady companion through uncertainty.

Virginia was right. This truly is one of the most meaningful courses one can take. It does not promise a different life but helps you see the beauty of the one you already have. It reminds you that presence is enough, that kindness toward yourself is possible, and that even amid all the noise, there is always room for stillness.

