Q&A with the new BSG Executive Board

Bucknell Student Government (BSG) recently elected the 2020 executive board. Wilder Brice ’22 will serve as the Executive President, Molly O’Neill ’22 will serve as the Vice President of Operations and Miranda Williams ’22 will serve as the Vice President of Administration. Before the BSG board officially takes office on Dec. 10, The Bucknellian sat down for a Q&A with them.

Major and hometown:

Wilder Brice: I’m a global management major from Louisville, Kentucky.

Molly O’Neill: I am double majoring in environmental studies and Italian and am from Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Miranda Williams: Economics and philosophy double major from Austin, Texas.

Why and when did you join BSG? And if you have been on BSG before, what other positions have you held?

WB: I joined BSG in 2018 as the class of 2022 president. I wanted to join BSG because I felt that student government could allow me to make an impact on the Bucknell community. In the fall of 2019, I was re-elected president of the class of 2022.

MO: I joined BSG my first semester of my freshman year and I’ve been on BSG ever since. I was a senator for the class of 2022 and sat on the Finance Committee and the Res College Steering Committee for a semester. I joined because I liked the idea of being a part of a community that supports all students. There are a lot of things that can help students feel more welcomed and supported that go unnoticed, so I thought that joining BSG would allow me to help solve this issue and make Bucknell a better community for everyone.

MW: I just joined BSG actually! I joined because I’m curious about how BSG attempts to shape the interactions and relationship between the administration and the student body.

What do you hope to accomplish as a BSG executive member?

WB: I hope to improve inclusivity on this campus and assist in finding solutions to improve the student experience for every student.

MO: As an executive member, I hope to make BSG more present on campus. I think that a lot of students are unsure as to what we do or why we exist so I would like to make BSG more accessible and more transparent so that students know we are here, what we are doing, and that we can help them enjoy their experience even more. I also would like to see more sustainability measures made on campus, as well as moves to help marginalized groups feel more at home.

MW: As a BSG exec member, I hope to be able to contribute constructive solutions to some of the seemingly intractable problems on campus.

What is your favorite part of BSG?

WB: My favorite part of BSG is the opportunity it gives students to have a voice in the decision making of the school.

MO: My favorite part of BSG is the passion our members have for it. Whenever we have a new idea or resolution, there is a big discussion behind it and almost everyone gets involved. We are a group of very driven people who actively try to make Bucknell a better environment. It’s inspiring to see how much people care and are willing to dedicate their time and energy to the organization.

What other campus groups are you involved in?

WB: I was a member of the South Asian Student Association last year. I was lucky enough to be a part of the Orientation staff as an Orientation assistant this past year. Recently, I joined the fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon.

MO: I am apart of the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Affinity house where I sit on our executive board and I am a part of Italian Club.

MW: I’m an Executive Intern in the Office of Communications and VP on the ALD exec board.

What is your favorite place to eat in Lewisburg?

WB: Gram’s.

MO: My favorite place to eat in Lewisburg was probably Caribbean Connection, but I also really like the Lewisburg Deli!

MW: Siam.

What has been your favorite class you’ve taken?

WB: Transitions to Adulthood has been my favorite class thus far. It was a sociology-based foundation seminar that discussed the challenges students face in applying to college, graduating college, and having success after college.

MO: This semester I am taking a class called The Human Planet with Professor Duane Griffin. It is about the Anthropocene and how human impact has changed the Earth in radical ways. I find it enlightening to learn how much destruction humans create to the entire Earth system without really thinking about it, or in some cases, even realizing.

MW: Political Economy.

Best fun fact?

WB: I have met Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski

MO: I have a bad case of hitchhiker’s thumbs!

MW: I’ve been playing classical piano for 15 years.