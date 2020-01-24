University hosts Community Service & Involvement Fairs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Jan. 21, the Community Service and Involvement Fairs took place on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center Hearth Space and Terrace Room, respectively. The fairs were organized by the Campus Activities & Programs and the Office of Civic Engagement to promote greater involvement within the University and local communities.

The Community Service Fair had over 30 organizations in attendance to showcase the many volunteer opportunities available for the University’s community to become involved in. Members from each organization set up their tables with banners, pamphlets and business cards to chronicle their individual missions and share programs with interested students.

The fair featured both on-campus and off-campus opportunities, including the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Girl Scout Troop 195 and Boy Scout Troop 538, as well as the Catholic Campus Ministry and Bucknell Farm. The various opportunities ranged from working with children and animals to beautifying Lewisburg’s neighborhood.

Theresa Cusimano, Director of the University’s Office of Civic Engagement said she was “so excited for our 30-plus community partners who are here tonight at the community service fair and the over 100 students who are flowing in the doors.” She shared her excitement towards the further engagement between the University and the larger Lewisburg community.

At the event, many students could be seen walking around with pamphlets, engaging in conversations with members of the many organizations and signing up for volunteer opportunities.

“It [was] a great opportunity for students to find out about the community and how we can give back,” Will Costa ’21, a student who attended the fair, said.

The Involvement Fair promoted many on-campus activities and clubs. Taking place at the start of a new semester, the fair gave members of each organization a chance to show off what they do on campus and invite students to become new members. Additionally, it was an opportunity for all students to become more aware of what is going on around them at the University and in local communities.

Of the vast range of organizations represented, The Cap Center Core, CALVIN & HOBBES and 7th Street Makerspace were in attendance. In addition to recruiting more members, many of these organizations promoted free events that they are planning to host throughout the semester.

Cole Zehe ’23, a member of The Cap Center Core, explained that “Core is essentially a rebranding of what was [originally] ACE and we’re still putting on great events on campus that students love to go to where they can win prizes, get free food and have a fun time.”

As students strolled through the Hearth Space, they were able to enjoy a performance by the Bucknell Silhouettes, one of the four a cappella groups on campus. Dining Services also had a table alongside the different clubs and activities, where they were giving out Walking Tacos.

“There are a lot of clubs on campus that I didn’t know about and it was an enlightening opportunity,” Maddie Hamilton ’23 said.

Those who missed out on the fairs can stop by The Office of Civil Engagement — located inside the entrance of Bertrand Library — to learn more about community service opportunities or visit the CAP Center, located in the student space in the Elaine Langone Center, to explore new ways to get involved.

