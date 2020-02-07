Casino Night at Uptown

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Friday, Jan. 24, The CAP Center Core, formerly known as ACE, hosted their second event of the semester: Casino Night. The free event, which took place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., transformed Uptown in Swartz Hall from a casual hangout spot to a lively casino complete with food, games and prizes.

The menu for the night included Domino’s pizza and snacks from Bucknell Dining Services, such as the famous Bison Dip and fruit kabobs.

Casino chips were given out to all students who attended and the chips were then used to make bets at different tables. The games included Blackjack and Texas Hold ’Em for those who wanted to practice their poker face, and Craps and Roulette for those seeking to test their luck. The night’s participants varied from first-timers to seasoned veterans. Luckily, each table was equipped with instructions and a dealer who could explain the rules of the game.

“I had a great time! And now I know how to play poker,” Marly McClintock ’23 said.

Lindsey Gellar ’20 had a similar experience. “It was a great time, and now I know how to play Texas Hold ’Em,” Gellar said.

“It was fun, even though I lost all my chips,” Jeff Heim ’21 said.

As the night turned into the morning, the event continued to run strong, with students filling the tables until 1 a.m. At the end of the night, those who still had chips could cash them in for tickets that could then be used to enter contests for an array of prizes, such as headphones or a virtual reality headset.

“Being the organizer of the event, I was so glad with the turnout,” Cole Zehe ’23 said.

Zehe and other members of Core had been planning the event since before winter break. Some of their responsibilities included renting the game tables and dealers, which were from Phantom Entertainment Services, and working during the event by cashing in chips and making sure the night ran smoothly.

The goal of the CAP Center Core is to help students find their place at the University through diverse extracurricular activities and events that foster new interests and talents. By attending their free and enjoyable events, students have the opportunity to break out of their bubble to try something new, meet new people, and make lasting memories.

The next Core event is Just Desserts on Jan. 31 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center Student Space.

