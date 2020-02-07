CCA presents: Industry Spotlight Program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Each semester, the Center for Career Advancement hosts numerous programs and events in addition to providing a variety of services designed to help students on their path to finding careers. The Industry Spotlight Program invites a multitude of alumni, parents and company representatives to campus in order to “help highlight the depth and breadth of careers within particular industries,” as Emily Dietrich, Assistant Director of Externships, describes. The program is a new initiative established through the CCA’s new three-year plan in collaboration with University Advancement’s Innovate Bucknell series.

But Dietrich wears many hats at the CCA; she is also the Program Manager for the Industry Spotlight Program. According to Dietrich, “the goal of the program is to expand the opportunities outside the classroom for all students from the University’s three colleges to increase their awareness of specific industries, roles and career paths, key employers, and provide opportunities to network. Through on-campus programming, students will see how their majors and course of study can lead to a variety of careers.”



Each spotlight ranges from one to two days, where there are a variety of individual and group sessions in which students can engage. The group events include career conversations and panel presentations such as “A Day in the Life” and “Lunch Breakout Sessions,” which are held in the Elaine Langone Center and include free food. Students who seek individual opportunities can sign up for one-on-one conversations or mock interviews with professionals.

This week, the “Industry Spotlight” was on Real Estate, specifically providing further information on construction, sustainability and community revitalization. This week’s spotlight was co-sponsored by the Bucknell Real Estate Club, Unite & Inspire, and Women in Finance. The featured alumni and parents included representatives from Michels Corporation, Gattuso Developing Partners, The Brookings Institution and Brookfield Asset Management, among many others.

Over the lunch hour, five individual sessions were offered to all attendees, each focusing on different aspects of their industry. The representatives then spent the afternoon visiting classes, meeting with faculty and offering one-on-one sessions with students. They were then split up into two “A Day in the Life” conversations and two Employer Information Sessions. The day concluded with a dinner and an alumni panel.

The program’s first spotlight from last September highlighted careers in the healthcare industry, and at the end of March, the program will be hosting an event focusing on the fashion and beauty industry to close out the academic year. Dietrich shared that students can get the most out of the program by attending as many events as possible, taking advantage of the opportunity to meet face-to-face with professionals, and asking specific questions.

The Industry Spotlight Programs differ from other career fairs and information sessions because they provide students with more specialized, in-depth opportunities. They are beneficial for both students who are seeking more information on a certain industry or career path as well as students who are in the latter stages of networking.

Some events coming up through the Center for Career Advancement are the Sophomore Brunch: Career Connections & Experience and the DC Career Fair & Networking Event. To stay updated, look out for emails, check the Bridge and follow the CCA’s blog.

