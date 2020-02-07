Study abroad deadline extended
February 7, 2020
Still interested in studying abroad but haven’t yet completed an application? If you have been thinking about the opportunity to make the world your classroom during the upcoming Fall 2020 semester, we have extended the deadline to Feb. 28.
Why study abroad during the fall semester?
- Students with a GPA below 3.0 are eligible to apply
- Spring study abroad applications are limited and competitive
- Some of our Education Abroad Partners offer additional funding in the fall
- You may qualify for the Global Scholars Grant
- Rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors can apply
*Note: Some Education Abroad Partner deadlines may occur prior to the extended deadline.
Schedule an advising appointment with your Global Education Adviser now to discuss fall study abroad opportunities as well as eligibility requirements.
