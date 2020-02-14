Breaking the Bubble

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Domestic:

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the new front-runner for the Democratic nomination after winning the New Hampshire primary elections. Sanders won with 25.7 percent of votes, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Candidates Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday night after the polls closed.

Two Ohio State football players, Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, have been accused of raping a woman in a Colombus, Ohio apartment. One of the men allegedly convinced her to say that the acts were consensual in a video recording. Both players have been suspended from all activities involving the Ohio State football program.

International:

The coronavirus has infected over 45,000 people and killed more than 1,100 people worldwide, with the vast majority of cases resting in mainland China. A cruise ship has been quarantined in Japan after 175 cases of the virus were confirmed. Another cruise ship was turned away from four ports, leaving passengers stranded even though there were no suspected cases.

Italy’s Senate has voted for Matteo Salvini, leader of the country’s populist party, to face trial for illegally holding people on a boat off of Sicily for days in August 2019. Last month, a committee voted to strip Salvini of his parliamentary immunity. If Salvini is prosecuted at trial, he could face up to 15 years in jail.

