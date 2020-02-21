Breaking the Bubble

Domestic:

Many universities in the United States are prioritizing the recognition of gender pronouns of students and faculty. Harvard’s School of Government recently began administering placards on orientation day that can be carried around from class to class so that students can be addressed in their preferred manner by their professors and peers. Last week, New York University implemented a system that allows students to indicate their pronouns on class rosters. According to a national clearinghouse, at least 39 other universities are highlighting this issue and taking steps to support their communities.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18 the Iowa Democratic Party announced the results of its partial recanvassing, leading to a change in 29 precincts with no shift in national delegates. The recanvass narrowed Pete Buttigieg’s slight lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to be 563.207 and 563.127. This was triggered by the irregularities and miscalculations that were found in the initial caucus results. Going forward, the dispute was defined through very narrow margins and a recount of the individual preference cards could be requested.

International:

Hundreds have fallen sick from apparent poisoning in Islamabad, Pakistan. While the cause of the deaths and illnesses has yet to be determined, various officials are pointing toward an alleged gas leak that began on Sunday evening in a nearby coastal neighborhood. With 500 reported cases, many have been hospitalized in critical condition and 14 deaths have occurred. As a result, panic is quickly spreading within the population. The provincial and city governments are working to define the cause and settle the issue.

On Wednesday, China claimed that they would expel three Wall Street Journal reporters currently stationed in mainland China. This expulsion is a response to the journalists’ publication of an editorial with the headline “China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia.” Officials have demanded that the WSJ recognize and formally apologize for this error, as they will not welcome racist statements from the media. In response, William Lewis, the chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of the paper, requested that the journalists’ visas be reinstated.

