Breaking the Bubble

Domestic:

Federal health officials have warned that Americans need to start preparing for aggressive preventative measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. With travel restrictions implemented, the United States has not yet had any significant outbreaks of the virus. All cases of the coronavirus in the United States have been travelers that were infected overseas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against traveling to South Korea and China, where there has been the highest number of cases.

On Monday, Feb. 24, a Manhattan jury found former film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape; however, he was acquitted on the most serious charges — two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape. The verdict Weinstein received means he will likely go to prison, but it would not be a life sentence, which he likely would have received if he was found guilty of the most serious charges. Six women testified against Weinstein, claiming that he attacked them and took advantage of his authority. Weinstein’s sentencing is set for March 11.

International:

As of Wednesday, Feb. 26, the coronavirus has spread to almost every continent except one. Since it first reached the states in North America, the airborne epidemic has been reported with hundreds of cases in various areas. Currently, the majority of the known cases and deaths are in Asia. With the virus beginning in China, there are heavy concentrations in South Korea and Japan as well. In the Middle East, Iran has reported 139 cases with 19 deaths. Since last week, Australia has made note of 23 cases, while Algeria and Egypt reported their first few cases this past week. Around 20 cases have been reported in the United States, with a few reportedly emerging in Canada. Additionally, the biggest outbreak in Europe is in Italy where over 470 have been infected and 12 have died.

In relation to the coronavirus epidemic, South Korea has enabled various forms of security measures in attempts to control the spread. Since Wednesday, there have been over 285 new cases and 12 deaths. These high numbers are driving the government to enforce various traveling bans and screenings. Most notably, they have developed an app that requires those traveling into the country to self-diagnose themselves and report any possible symptoms. Similarly, an American soldier stationed there is being quarantined in a military base. This base is being closed off and those who choose to enter must undergo car screenings in which their temperatures are taken and they are asked health-related questions.

