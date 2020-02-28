BSU fashion show and Stomp Out preview

On Friday, Feb. 28 the University’s Black Student Union (BSU) will host a fashion show in Larison Hall as part of their 10th annual Black Arts Festival. Mocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

The show will consist of various creative compositions put together by the BSU fashion show executive producers, coordinators and models. The fashion show is created completely by members of the BSU, allowing members to demonstrate their artistic talents through fashion.

“The fashion show was one of my favorite events last year. The energy that comes from everybody on the runway is electric. BSU puts so much effort into crafting the show, and it really shows,” Meg Waldron ’22 said.

The Black Arts Festival will take place during the second annual Black Alumni Weekend, which will run from Feb. 28 to March 1. It costs $20 for alumni to attend all of the weekend’s events.

Another event that will take place during the Black Arts Festival is the 10th annual Stomp Out Classic, which will be held at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Various teams of students from nearby universities will show off their step dance skills. Past teams that have competed at the University include West Chester University and Lincoln University.

The Black Arts Festival will also feature a networking brunch, a women’s basketball game and a black history gallery walkthrough and reception, all of which are set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 29.

