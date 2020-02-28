Humanities Week: language trivia

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Language Trivia was held in the Great-Room of Hildreth-Mirza Hall at 7:30 p.m. Attendees were able to test their language and cultural knowledge and compete for gift cards to various restaurants and stores in downtown Lewisburg. The Language Trivia event was one of the events for Humanities Week – a week for humanities majors and potential majors, as well as any other students who are interested in exploring various disciplines within the humanities through informative events, food and interactive conversations.

There were several different Kahoot games played at the event, each one including information and fun facts about different languages and their cultures. With students and faculty from every language department in attendance, attendees were able to learn more about each culture and had the opportunity to ask the department questions about the language.

“It is fun to see everyone get really into the trivia – everyone was so enthusiastic! It was such a great atmosphere to be a part of,” Giuliana Ferrara ’22, Student Head of the Student Language Council, said.

In addition to trivia games, there was also food available from all of the different countries that were represented at the Language Trivia event. Students, faculty and community members were able to try different foods and treats, such as tzatziki and hummus from the Greek department and a wide assortment of different Asian candies.

“The event was really successful. We had an incredible turnout with people from all across campus in attendance. It was great to see so many different cultures and languages represented. This was the second year that we have held this event, and it went even better than we expected! Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it again next year,” Ferrara said.

“It was great to see so many community members in addition to students and faculty at Language Trivia. I am so glad that so many people enjoyed exploring different cultures through fun trivia and great food,” Charlotte Simon ’22, a member of the Student Language Council, said.

Other events that occurred as a part of Humanities Week included a kick-off dinner, a “Hot Topics” lunch about the projects and research Humanities Honors Thesis students have undertaken, a lecture from Assistant Professor Annette Joseph-Gabriel at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor about “Confronting Fascism: Past and Present,” the BHC Student Symposium and a dramatic reading of Euripides’ The Madness of Hercules.

