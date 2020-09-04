Outdoor classes leave learning at the door In light of social distancing measures loosely enforced by the University, some faculty members are opting to move their classes outside so the spread of the novel coronavirus...

Do we still need national conventions? Another round of national conventions has concluded in anticipation of the 2020 election, coronating former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump as...

Nikki Young named Associate Provost for Equity and Inclusive Excellence On Aug. 1, Associate Professor of Women’s & Gender Studies and Religion Nikki Young was officially appointed as the newest Associate Provost for Equity and Inclusive...

Community service in a pandemic

September 2, 2020

Kyle’s Korner: Masks

August 27, 2020

University grapples with campus opening amidst COVID-19

August 27, 2020