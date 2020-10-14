BREAKING NEWS
October 14, 2020
- Food Security and Nutrition Task Force recommends students get Snickers bar for a nickel at the corner store like back in old days
- CDC study suggests it is probably okay to try hosting Rainn Wilson again
- Favorable fortune cookie aphorism to serve as spring semester COVID plan
- Exclusive: Student cheating on test spiders fingers across face on Zoom in imitation of deep thought
- ‘Why Judge Barrett not taking notes proves her intelligence,’ by the guy in the back of your political science class who smells like beer
- Administration feeling self-conscious, unappreciated that students aren’t getting pissed off about its various other major failings besides the food thing
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.