BREAKING NEWS

Griffin Perrault, Print Managing Editor
October 14, 2020

  • Food Security and Nutrition Task Force recommends students get Snickers bar for a nickel at the corner store like back in old days
  • CDC study suggests it is probably okay to try hosting Rainn Wilson again
  • Favorable fortune cookie aphorism to serve as spring semester COVID plan
  • Exclusive: Student cheating on test spiders fingers across face on Zoom in imitation of deep thought
  • ‘Why Judge Barrett not taking notes proves her intelligence,’ by the guy in the back of your political science class who smells like beer
  • Administration feeling self-conscious, unappreciated that students aren’t getting pissed off about its various other major failings besides the food thing

 

 

