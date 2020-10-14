BREAKING NEWS

Climbing Wall open for University students The University's Climbing Wall, located in the Gerhard Fieldhouse, is open to all students each night of the week from 6-9 p.m. Renovated in 2019, the wall features 12+ foot...

Educating about the Equality Votes campaign Discussion around voting often focuses on Election Day. However, an important component of that process happens before actually voting – the whole procedure, in reality,...

Zoom zaturdays? Super Saturdays have turned super boring since the beginning of the pandemic. In the face of mixed reviews from partygoers, University students have decided to move their...

Leaving the sidelines: Get informed and get registered

October 13, 2020

Lewisburg Community Garden and Bucknell Farm spotlight

October 9, 2020

The truth is stranger: Thoughts on the first 2020 presidential debate

October 7, 2020