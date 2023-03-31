RAYthon raises $10k for Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

Students at Bucknell hosted their RAYthon: Dancing for a Cause event on March 25 in Larison Hall.

The event lasted from 4-10 p.m., and all contributions were donated to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. The final tally was counted at 9:30 p.m. and the total raised was $10,145.95.

The event had carnival games such as water-gun shooting, a ball throw, spin the wheel, a ring toss and miniature bowling, which participants would pay for via donations and special tickets. At the start of every hour, the participants would get together and do a line dance to several pieces of music, such as songs from the Greatest Showman, One Direction and social media platform TikTok.

Therapy dogs were also present early in the night and offered emotional support for students. Students could also enjoy complimentary snacks, dinner , and desserts celebrating the event.

“The event is going well so far,” Kylee Tucholski ’25, who worked in external affairs for the event, said. “We could use a bit more attendance, but it’s good seeing the people who worked hard on the event. Helping kids gives us the confirmation of our hard work paying off.”

“The families are enjoying it, it’s very heartwarming. I love to see the impacts we make on the children’s lives,” she said.

Performances from the night included groups such as a capella groups Beyond Unison and Two Past Midnight, dancers like the Redneck Rangers and the Bison Girls, and the improv club We Brake for Nobody.

“We’re having a blast out here,” Redneck Ranger Cole Zehe ’23 said.

His fellow Rangers agreed. Miles Book ’23 said, “We’re here for a good time to raise money for a good cause.”

Mandy Kaylor ’25, one of the Bison Girls, said that the organizers “worked hard on everything, and it’s great that the dance community came together to support the kids. There were professors, students and community members here.”

“There’s a wide range of talent. One of our main girls on the team has been doing a motivation dance at the top of every hour. I think it’s been very successful,” Kaylor said.

RAYthon was sponsored by Miracle Network Dance Marathon (MNDM), a “student-led, year-round philanthropic movement, uniting students from across the United States and Canada in raising critical funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” according to their website.

T-shirts, water bottles and other merchandise was sold by MNDM.

