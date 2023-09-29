Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move

Whether you are studying for a big exam or want extra help, Bucknell has you covered with student-led study groups. The study groups typically allow for up to 10 students to join, which really lets students get an individualized experience. The study groups can run as frequently and for as long as the students desire. The groups are a perfect way to get ahead in your classes.

Firstly, the study groups are very flexible. Since the groups are so small, if you have a conflict, they can reschedule the time so everyone can make it. The students who run the study group also understand if you must miss a session, as they likewise understand the stress and workload of college. The study group is there to be a resource, not a stressor. Going allows for better class understanding and a sit-down study session.

Secondly, study groups aren’t stressful; on the contrary, they are comfortable. The fear of shouting an incorrect answer seems to evaporate as you are with other students who are there to learn. No one cares if you get it wrong: what is important is that you’re learning. The safe feeling of the environment teaches you skills in the class and to not be scared to make a mistake.

Lastly, different students have unique perspectives and views in the class and when shared, they lead to a better understanding of the material. Professors typically have one way of teaching, which may not work for every student. Being in a study group allows you to learn in a different style. It also gives examples that you may not learn in class. As students, we always think of creative ways to remember what we learned in class, such as pneumonic devices. The student-led groups allow us to discover new ways to remember the material we covered in class.

Story continues below advertisement

I use a study group for Italian, and I love it. Working and being taught by a peer is so helpful. The study group helps me feel prepared in class and sets me up for the week. I love the student who leads my group, and the group helps me grow with my language skills.

Overall, study groups will help further your understanding of a subject. They let you connect with your peers and the material in your class. Joining a study group will also help you stand out from your teacher and get study time. If a study group is offered for your course, join it!

(Visited 11 times, 3 visits today)