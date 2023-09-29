Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
September 22, 2023
@iamraybucknell
@iamraybucknell
September 22, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
April 7, 2023
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator

Men's Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road

Women's Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories

Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move

Alexandra Balsamo, Contributing Writer
September 29, 2023

Whether you are studying for a big exam or want extra help, Bucknell has you covered with student-led study groups. The study groups typically allow for up to 10 students to join, which really lets students get an individualized experience. The study groups can run as frequently and for as long as the students desire. The groups are a perfect way to get ahead in your classes.

Firstly, the study groups are very flexible. Since the groups are so small, if you have a conflict, they can reschedule the time so everyone can make it. The students who run the study group also understand if you must miss a session, as they likewise understand the stress and workload of college. The study group is there to be a resource, not a stressor. Going allows for better class understanding and a sit-down study session.

Secondly, study groups aren’t stressful; on the contrary, they are comfortable. The fear of shouting an incorrect answer seems to evaporate as you are with other students who are there to learn. No one cares if you get it wrong: what is important is that you’re learning. The safe feeling of the environment teaches you skills in the class and to not be scared to make a mistake.

Lastly, different students have unique perspectives and views in the class and when shared, they lead to a better understanding of the material. Professors typically have one way of teaching, which may not work for every student. Being in a study group allows you to learn in a different style. It also gives examples that you may not learn in class. As students, we always think of creative ways to remember what we learned in class, such as pneumonic devices. The student-led groups allow us to discover new ways to remember the material we covered in class. 

Story continues below advertisement

I use a study group for Italian, and I love it. Working and being taught by a peer is so helpful. The study group helps me feel prepared in class and sets me up for the week. I love the student who leads my group, and the group helps me grow with my language skills. 

Overall, study groups will help further your understanding of a subject. They let you connect with your peers and the material in your class. Joining a study group will also help you stand out from your teacher and get study time. If a study group is offered for your course, join it!

