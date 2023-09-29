The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
September 22, 2023
@iamraybucknell
September 22, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
April 7, 2023
The Bucknellian
The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator

September 29, 2023

Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road

September 29, 2023

Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories

September 29, 2023

Spencer Howell, Contributing Writer
September 29, 2023
Evelyn+Pierce%2C+Graphics+Manager+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian

At a university where the minimum wage for student workers was $7.25 from 2007 until just last year, and given the costliness of the institution itself, requiring students to pay for laundry services is frankly absurd. Even basing our math on the current $10 minimum wage would still only offer the average student around $6,000 per year given that they were able to consistently work a full 20 hours every week of the academic year. As a student worker, I can say for certain that this is impossible even with multiple jobs on campus, never mind one, not that it would matter anyway. With the almost $85,000 cost of attendance for the 2023-24 school year, $6,000 hardly makes up a fraction. Paying for laundry under these conditions would make even the most well-off students have to pinch all of their pennies.

Non-mathematically speaking, Elli Eisman ’26 described to me some of the biggest frustrations felt by students regarding the laundry system: moldy laundry rooms, musty washing machines that regularly over-sud or simply do not ring-out your clothes and dryers that will only dry your clothes for a single hour even if you paid for extra cycles. As a senior at Bucknell, I have encountered these issues in every laundry room of every building I have ever lived in throughout my time on campus. So, then, what is the point?

As Liam Stott ’24 so eloquently stated, “students are frustrated that the cost of things that are our most basic needs are inflated far beyond what they should be so that Bucknell can make a bigger profit.” Offering free laundry would not only save students about $150 per year, it would only cost the university the price of water usage provided that we were still required to buy our own detergent and dryer sheets. 

The other side of this argument might be that the money students put into paying for laundry cycles goes toward fixing machines, but that argument is moot if these “fixes” do not actually prevent further issues in the long-term. For example, there is a washer in South Campus Building 1 that always leaks and never properly rings out your clothes no matter how many work orders are put in to request a fix. Not only does this cost students even more money on dryer cycles, it also proves a major inconvenience when you are thus made to trek all over the building to find a single machine that works properly. Then, of course, the dryer does not give you all of the cycles you paid for, so you’re still out of money either way. If I am paying nearly $30,000 out-of-pocket for my education this year, I should at least be able to have clean clothes to wear to class everyday.

Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Has Olivia Rodrigo entered a new era, or is GUTS just an extension of SOUR?
Fizz at Bucknell: Here to stay?
Should community service be required to graduate?
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell receives high marks from 'U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Colleges'

