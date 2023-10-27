The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
October 27, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
October 27, 2023
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
October 27, 2023
En Español: Malvaviscos
October 27, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 20, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/06/2023)
October 6, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
October 27, 2023
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
October 27, 2023
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf secures top five finish in final event
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite
October 27, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 20, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 6, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 27, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift takes on her NFL era
October 6, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ugg, I just love fall!
October 27, 2023
Review: Netflix’s Bodies
October 27, 2023
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
October 20, 2023
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
October 20, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Bucknell tarantula apocalypse
October 27, 2023
Is Bucknell haunted???
October 27, 2023
Witchcraft 101: Bucknell offers elective course in “spellbinding studies”
October 27, 2023
Gordon Ramsay films an episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” at Bostwick
October 27, 2023
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
October 27, 2023
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
October 27, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month
October 20, 2023
Hayley Leopold, Satire Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
A taste of town: Lewisburg restaurant spotlight
October 20, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play

Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play

October 27, 2023

Women's Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game

Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game

October 27, 2023

Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase

Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase

October 27, 2023

Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game

Kelly Troop, Staff Writer
October 27, 2023
Lauren+Mederios%2C+Photography+Co-Editor+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

This past Saturday, Oct. 21, Bison Women’s Soccer secured another great win against Lafayette at Emmet Stadium thanks to two second-half goals made by midfielder Teresa Deda ’25 and forward Paige Temple ’25. This win now officially puts the Bison in second place in the Patriot League and just one point behind Army, who currently hold the first place spot. 

However, this game was not only important because of the win but also because the seniors received special honors during their last home game of the regular season. Goalkeeper Jenna Hall ’24 was able to make five saves, defenders Eva Frankovic ’24, Brooke Tracey ’24 and Lea Tarzy ’24 all played major roles in warding off potential goals by Lafayette, and midfielder Hannah Stuck ’24 ultimately assisted Temple’s goal that secured the Bison the win over Lafayette. 

During the first half of the game, it seemed like the Leopards were showing smoother and stronger play. It wasn’t until the last nine minutes of the half that Deda assisted a shot to forward Kalli Wethern ’25 who just barely sailed over the crossbar. As play evened out going into the second half, Leopard goalie Lindsay Dewar ’24 had two close saves to keep the game at 0-0. It was only ten minutes later that Temple was able to head the ball in after a perfect assist from Henna Andican ’26. This gave Temple her fourth goal of the season and Andican her seventh assist. She is now tied with Deda for the most assists made in a season in team history. 

With only 3:30 left in the game, Hall made an important save for the Bison protecting their 1-0. Then with only 2:11 to go, Deda intercepted a ball from the Leopard’s center-back and had a clean breakaway to goal that put the Bison at a two-point lead. This was Deda’s seventh goal of the season. 

Story continues below advertisement

The Bison finished with 16 shots on goal and five corner kicks while the Leopards finished with only nine shots on goal and two corner kicks. The Bison’s current record is 10-3-4 overall and 4-1-3 in the Patriot League

