Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game

This past Saturday, Oct. 21, Bison Women’s Soccer secured another great win against Lafayette at Emmet Stadium thanks to two second-half goals made by midfielder Teresa Deda ’25 and forward Paige Temple ’25. This win now officially puts the Bison in second place in the Patriot League and just one point behind Army, who currently hold the first place spot.

However, this game was not only important because of the win but also because the seniors received special honors during their last home game of the regular season. Goalkeeper Jenna Hall ’24 was able to make five saves, defenders Eva Frankovic ’24, Brooke Tracey ’24 and Lea Tarzy ’24 all played major roles in warding off potential goals by Lafayette, and midfielder Hannah Stuck ’24 ultimately assisted Temple’s goal that secured the Bison the win over Lafayette.

During the first half of the game, it seemed like the Leopards were showing smoother and stronger play. It wasn’t until the last nine minutes of the half that Deda assisted a shot to forward Kalli Wethern ’25 who just barely sailed over the crossbar. As play evened out going into the second half, Leopard goalie Lindsay Dewar ’24 had two close saves to keep the game at 0-0. It was only ten minutes later that Temple was able to head the ball in after a perfect assist from Henna Andican ’26. This gave Temple her fourth goal of the season and Andican her seventh assist. She is now tied with Deda for the most assists made in a season in team history.

With only 3:30 left in the game, Hall made an important save for the Bison protecting their 1-0. Then with only 2:11 to go, Deda intercepted a ball from the Leopard’s center-back and had a clean breakaway to goal that put the Bison at a two-point lead. This was Deda’s seventh goal of the season.

The Bison finished with 16 shots on goal and five corner kicks while the Leopards finished with only nine shots on goal and two corner kicks. The Bison’s current record is 10-3-4 overall and 4-1-3 in the Patriot League.

