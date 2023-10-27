Women’s Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite

Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

This past Saturday, Oct. 21, Bison Swimming and Diving hosted a Fall Invite against Binghamton and Seton Hall.

The Orange and Blue went into the invite with a record of 1-1, after their season opener last weekend against Holy Cross, which they won, and their match against Boston U, which they lost.

The Bison came in second place this weekend, falling short only three points to the Binghamton Bearcats, who finished with a score of 122 points. Despite the loss, three Bison won their individual events and four came in second.

In the 200 backstroke, Emma Feld ’26 secured a 2:02.49 win, followed by Esme Hunter ’24 who finished in 2:07.08, and Sydney Dettmann ’27 with a 2:09.11. The Bison secured not only first but also second place in the 200 freestyle, with Kyla Kelly ’26 coming in first and Skye Sunderhauf ’25 following. And lastly Virginia Hastings ’27 tallied the third first-place win for the Orange and Blue, winning the 400 IM with a 4:30.76.

According to Kelly, who, in addition to placing first in the 200 freestyle, finished second in the 100 freestyle and was part of Bucknell’s third-place 200 freestyle relay and third-place 200 medley relay teams, the team is excited to keep putting in the work.

“[Coach Dan Schinnerer] has emphasized maintaining a good effort regardless of what type of practice we have, and building off of each week when going into the next. Recently, the coaches also have been working together to write some awesome Quality sets for us, which helps us get into the racing mindset and has us practice getting up to cheer for our teammates,” Kelly said. “As an individual, I’m satisfied with my progress thus far this season. In Dan’s words, I ‘gathered some good data’ that will help me swim some of my main events. This meet was also a great way to settle into our team dynamic, as it was our first home meet with the new freshman class. I’m excited to continue competing together and see how we grow as a team.”

The team has their next meet on Saturday, Nov. 4.

“We’re going to keep putting in the good work, with a redoubled focus now that we’ve got a couple of meets under our belt,” Kelly said. “Our training is pretty consistent now, so it’s also a matter of utilizing Bucknell’s resources to take care of our bodies outside of the pool. Navy, American and Lafayette are all great competitors, and I know we’re all looking forward to racing again soon!”

