The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
October 27, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
October 27, 2023
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
October 27, 2023
En Español: Malvaviscos
October 27, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 20, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/06/2023)
October 6, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
October 27, 2023
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
October 27, 2023
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf secures top five finish in final event
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite
October 27, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 20, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 6, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 27, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift takes on her NFL era
October 6, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ugg, I just love fall!
October 27, 2023
Review: Netflix’s Bodies
October 27, 2023
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
October 20, 2023
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
October 20, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Bucknell tarantula apocalypse
October 27, 2023
Is Bucknell haunted???
October 27, 2023
Witchcraft 101: Bucknell offers elective course in “spellbinding studies”
October 27, 2023
Gordon Ramsay films an episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” at Bostwick
October 27, 2023
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
October 27, 2023
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
October 27, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month
October 20, 2023
Hayley Leopold, Satire Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
A taste of town: Lewisburg restaurant spotlight
October 20, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Women’s Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite

Ingrid Houtkooper, Staff Writer
October 27, 2023
Lauren+Medeiros%2C+Photography+Co-Editor+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

This past Saturday, Oct. 21, Bison Swimming and Diving hosted a Fall Invite against Binghamton and Seton Hall. 

The Orange and Blue went into the invite with a record of 1-1, after their season opener last weekend against Holy Cross, which they won, and their match against Boston U, which they lost. 

The Bison came in second place this weekend, falling short only three points to the Binghamton Bearcats, who finished with a score of 122 points. Despite the loss, three Bison won their individual events and four came in second. 

In the 200 backstroke, Emma Feld ’26 secured a 2:02.49 win, followed by Esme Hunter ’24 who finished in 2:07.08, and Sydney Dettmann ’27 with a 2:09.11. The Bison secured not only first but also second place in the 200 freestyle, with Kyla Kelly ’26 coming in first and Skye Sunderhauf ’25 following. And lastly Virginia Hastings ’27 tallied the third first-place win for the Orange and Blue, winning the 400 IM with a 4:30.76.

According to Kelly, who, in addition to placing first in the 200 freestyle, finished second in the 100 freestyle and was part of Bucknell’s third-place 200 freestyle relay and third-place 200 medley relay teams, the team is excited to keep putting in the work. 

“[Coach Dan Schinnerer] has emphasized maintaining a good effort regardless of what type of practice we have, and building off of each week when going into the next. Recently, the coaches also have been working together to write some awesome Quality sets for us, which helps us get into the racing mindset and has us practice getting up to cheer for our teammates,” Kelly said. “As an individual, I’m satisfied with my progress thus far this season. In Dan’s words, I ‘gathered some good data’ that will help me swim some of my main events. This meet was also a great way to settle into our team dynamic, as it was our first home meet with the new freshman class. I’m excited to continue competing together and see how we grow as a team.” 

The team has their next meet on Saturday, Nov. 4. 

We’re going to keep putting in the good work, with a redoubled focus now that we’ve got a couple of meets under our belt,” Kelly said. “Our training is pretty consistent now, so it’s also a matter of utilizing Bucknell’s resources to take care of our bodies outside of the pool. Navy, American and Lafayette are all great competitors, and I know we’re all looking forward to racing again soon!”

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
