The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
October 27, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
October 27, 2023
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
October 27, 2023
En Español: Malvaviscos
October 27, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 20, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/06/2023)
October 6, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
October 27, 2023
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
October 27, 2023
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf secures top five finish in final event
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite
October 27, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 27, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 20, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 6, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 27, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift takes on her NFL era
October 6, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ugg, I just love fall!
October 27, 2023
Review: Netflix’s Bodies
October 27, 2023
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
October 20, 2023
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
October 20, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Bucknell tarantula apocalypse
October 27, 2023
Is Bucknell haunted???
October 27, 2023
Witchcraft 101: Bucknell offers elective course in “spellbinding studies”
October 27, 2023
Gordon Ramsay films an episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” at Bostwick
October 27, 2023
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
October 27, 2023
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
October 27, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month
October 20, 2023
Hayley Leopold, Satire Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
A taste of town: Lewisburg restaurant spotlight
October 20, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play

Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play

October 27, 2023

Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game

Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game

October 27, 2023

Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase

Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase

October 27, 2023

View All

Chemistry Club hosts annual Halloween show

Michael Taromina, News Editor
October 27, 2023
Emily+Paine+%2F+Bucknell+University
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

Bucknell’s Chemistry Club Halloween Show annually dazzles young people with fire-breathing pumpkins, foamy explosions and spooky science. At the same time, it gives students the creative liberty to not only plan the show’s chemical tricks but to also get the treat of performing them before a standing-room-only audience.

This year’s show took place Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in its traditional McDonnell Hall Amphitheater location. Students also hosted Halloween kids’ activity tables for all young people on the Swartz Hall patio prior to the show.

Chemistry Club student leaders have taken on more responsibility for planning this year.

“This year we increased our executive board and added two committee positions for the Halloween show,” says Marla Forfar ’24, the club’s president. “It has been more student-focused, and we meet weekly to help plan everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

The club’s expanded executive board has worked with chemistry faculty to order supplies, determine what specific chemicals are needed for each trick and promote the show in the downtown Lewisburg community.

What started small seven years ago as a fun event for club members has grown immensely, now with an audience that ranges from 400 to 600 people annually. That growth requires more planning to pull it off. Club members start preparation in early July. Bucknell Student Government also provides show funding.

Over time, long-time organizer Professor David Rovnyak and the students have found a standard set of tricks that entertain the audience. That regular routine has proven helpful now that Rovnyak has had to take a sabbatical step away, but the student leaders have made a few exciting changes this year.

Some of the tricks can be dangerous if not performed properly.

“You need to know what chemicals you’re actually dumping into the pumpkins before it actually explodes everywhere just in case it gets on you,” Forfar says.

“It is a great opportunity for chemistry students to put their education into practice,” Rovnyak adds.

While a background in science and chemistry is helpful, show participation is open to students of all majors. Chemistry Club members teach them everything they need to know about the science and the tricks prior to the performance.

It all comes together to put science into action and give student scientists a chance to become the stars of the show.

“Especially with all of the little kids that come to the show, they get so excited and they’re cheering for you, it definitely feels more like a performance than just doing the lab work,” says Maddy Hinkle ’24, the club’s vice president. “It almost feels like you’re doing a magic show for them. Just seeing their faces light up is one of the most special aspects of participating in the show.”

The pre-show activities tables allowed young participants to experience different experiments. Most tables provide children with souvenirs so they can continue the experiments at home. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum also sponsors one of the tables as a valued show partner.

“Taking our passion for chemistry and giving it to the kids is something that we do by having the Halloween show, and we hope to inspire them to be future scientists,” Forfar says.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user GRuban
Stadler Center hosts Akil Kumarasamy for fiction reading
BSG discusses improvements for Homecoming and Family Weekends, other Congress updates
En Español: Malvaviscos
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Rainn Wilson comes to Bucknell
Photo Courtesy of Jon Shields
Shields discusses division of the GOP, "social identity of conservatism" at Bucknell Forum
BSG has conversation on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Bucknell; other Congress updates
More in Top Stories
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
Lauren Mederios, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *